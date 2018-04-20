शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

'My Result Plus
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   punjab haryana highcourt cancelled haryana roadways recruitment on 91 posts

91 सरकारी पदों पर भर्ती के लिए अप्लाई करने से पहले पढ़ लें बुरी खबर, झटका लगेगा

विवेक शर्मा/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Fri, 20 Apr 2018 02:55 PM IST
कैंपस, एडमिशन
1 of 6
सरकारी नौकरी के लिए इन 91 पदों पर भर्ती के लिए अप्लाई करने की सोच रहे हैं, तो पहले यह बुरी खबर पढ़ लें। इससे आपको बड़ा झटका लगेगा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
government jobs government recruitment

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

आईएसआई एजेंट
Chandigarh

पाकिस्तानी जासूस बने युवक की FB फ्रेंड अमिता आई सामने, किए ऐसे खुलासे...यकीं नहीं होगा

20 अप्रैल 2018

chris gayle
Cricket News

IPL: मैच से पहले क्रिस गेल के साथ हुआ कुछ ऐसा, वीडियो देखकर आप भी होंगे हैरान

20 अप्रैल 2018

युवराज सिंह
Cricket News

Pics: क्रिस गेल ने 4 छक्के जड़े, फिर युवराज सिंह ने जो किया...देखता रह गया हर कोई

20 अप्रैल 2018

प्रीति जिंटा
Chandigarh

गेल ने उड़ाया 'तूफान'...पर फैन्स प्रीति जिंटा की अदाओं पर दिल हार गए, 10 खूबसूरत तस्वीरें

20 अप्रैल 2018

mother killed her 8 months old son
Delhi NCR

जब मां ने किया अपने 8 महीने के बच्चे का सिर धड़ से अलग, तब सामने आई अतीत की काली करतूत

20 अप्रैल 2018

आरोपी विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर
Kanpur

उन्नाव रेप कांडः खुलने लगीं लापरवाही की परतें, CBI को इस सवाल का नहीं मिला सटीक जवाब

20 अप्रैल 2018

More in City & states

सिख महिला ने पाकिस्तानी से की शादी
Chandigarh

3 बच्चों की जिंदगी के लिए, क्या गजब कर बैठी मां...पाकिस्तान जा धर्म बदलकर कर लिया निकाह

20 अप्रैल 2018

yogi facebook page
Lucknow

सीएम योगी के फेसबुक पेज का ये है हाल, लोगों के रिएक्शन जानकर आप भी रह जाएंगे हैरान

20 अप्रैल 2018

lucknow zoo
Lucknow

'जय-विजय' और 'वसुंधरा' की लाइफस्टाइल देखकर आप भी कह उठेंगे, so COOL...!

20 अप्रैल 2018

मजदूरों के पास से आभूषण बरामद
Kanpur

प्राचीन शिव मंदिर में खजाने की चर्चा, गहरी खुदाई के लिए पुरातत्व विभाग को परमिशन का इंतजार

20 अप्रैल 2018

nursing home
Lucknow

लखनऊ के इस मशहूर अस्पताल के डॉक्टर ने साथियों संग मिलकर नर्सिंग होम में की ये करतूत

20 अप्रैल 2018

पुलिस की गिरफ्त में कश्मीरा सिंह
Kanpur

जब मंडप से गिरफ्तार हुआ 'शातिर दूल्हा', पुलिस को देखते ही सिट्टी-पिट्टी गुल

20 अप्रैल 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

बैंक की नौकरी पाना आसान, इन बातों का रखेंगे ध्यान

20 अप्रैल 2018

train
Dehradun

Train में सफर करते हैं तो इस जरूरी जानकारी से खुद को कर लीजिए अपडेट

20 अप्रैल 2018

Jio
Dehradun

रिलायंस JIO सिम यूज करने वालों के लिए बंपर खुशखबरी, जल्द उठाएं फायदा

20 अप्रैल 2018

UP board students are in tension for result
Varanasi

यूपी बोर्ड: परिणाम को लेकर परीक्षार्थियों की बढ़ी टेंशन, मनोवैज्ञानिकों ने दी ये सलाह

20 अप्रैल 2018

mouse in food
Dehradun

दोस्तों के लिए रेस्टोरेंट से मंगवाया खाना, कड़ाही पनीर खाते-खाते मुंह में आ गया चूहा और फिर...

20 अप्रैल 2018

sugarcane juice
Dehradun

गर्मियों में इस जूस से प्यास बुझाते हैं आप तो हो जाइए सावधान, खतरे में पड़ सकती है जान

20 अप्रैल 2018

petrol
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः 55 महीनों में सबसे महंगे स्तर पर पहुंचे पेट्रोल-डीजल के दाम, आगे और बढ़ सकती है कीमत!

20 अप्रैल 2018

cloud
Dehradun

मौसम विभाग की यह भविष्यवाणी जानकर खिल जाएंगे आपके चेहरे

20 अप्रैल 2018

लखनऊ से आई सीबीआई की टीम
Kanpur

उन्नाव रेप कांडः पीड़िता के परिवार से CBI ने की घंटों पूछताछ, आरोपी विधायक को लगा ये झटका

20 अप्रैल 2018

man shot his wife dead
Delhi NCR

पत्नी की हत्या फिर आत्महत्या: युवती के घर में लगाया था डिश एंटीना, तभी से जुड़े थे दिल के तार

20 अप्रैल 2018

कैंपस, एडमिशन
कैंपस, एडमिशन
कैंपस, एडमिशन
कैंपस, एडमिशन
कैंपस, एडमिशन
court

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.