{"_id":"5a9a411f4f1c1b641f8b86c0","slug":"punjab-eight-people-killed-in-road-accident-on-holi-in-himachal-pradesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0941\u091d \u0917\u090f \u090f\u0915 \u0918\u0930 \u0915\u0947 8 \u091a\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0917, \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091c\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u093f\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0913\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
होली पर बुझ गए एक घर के 8 चिराग, एक साथ जलीं चिताएं, तस्वीरें देख नहीं पाओगे
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, अमृतसर(पंजाब), Updated Sat, 03 Mar 2018 12:08 PM IST
होली के दिन गांव में उस समय कोहराम मच गया, जब एक ही घर के 8 चिराग एक साथ बुझ गए और सभी की चिताएं भी एक साथ जलीं। मंजर काफी खौफनाक था।
