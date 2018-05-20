बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b013a034f1c1b1b5e8b5d55","slug":"president-ramnath-kovind-in-iiser-mohali-7th-convocation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"IISER \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0939 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u094b\u0935\u093f\u0902\u0926, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
IISER के दीक्षांत समारोह में इस अंदाज में पहुंचे राष्ट्रपति कोविंद, देखिए तस्वीरें
अमित शर्मा/अमर उजाला, मोहाली, Updated Sun, 20 May 2018 02:37 PM IST
राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद इंडियन इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ साइंस एजुकेशन एंड रिसर्च के दीक्षांत समारोह में मोहाली पहुंचे, देखिए तस्वीरें।
