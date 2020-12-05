कोरोना संक्रमित हुए अनिल विज, वैक्सीन फेल या पास, जानिए क्या कहते हैं टीका लगाने वाले डॉक्टर 

{"_id":"5fcb4d348ebc3ecfa71a3143","slug":"pgi-rohtak-doctor-gave-statement-on-corona-vaccine-after-anil-vij-tested-positive-for-covid-19","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e\u093f\u0924 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0905\u0928\u093f\u0932 \u0935\u093f\u091c, \u0935\u0948\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0940\u0928 \u092b\u0947\u0932 \u092f\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0938, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091f\u0940\u0915\u093e \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0921\u0949\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कोरोना वैक्सीन का टीका लगवाते हरियाणा के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री अनिल विज।
- फोटो : फाइल फोटो
टीका लगाने से पहले स्वास्थ्य मंत्री की जांच करते डॉक्टर।
- फोटो : फाइल फोटो
अनिल विज को टीका लगाते डॉक्टर।
- फोटो : फाइल फोटो
टीका लगाने के बाद विक्टरी का साइन बनाते अनिल विज।
- फोटो : फाइल फोटो
अंबाला सिविल अस्पताल में आइसोलेशन वार्ड के बाहर तैनात पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला