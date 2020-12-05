शहर चुनें
कोरोना संक्रमित हुए अनिल विज, वैक्सीन फेल या पास, जानिए क्या कहते हैं टीका लगाने वाले डॉक्टर 

अमर उजाला, रोहतक (हरियाणा)।, Updated Sat, 05 Dec 2020 02:36 PM IST
कोरोना वैक्सीन का टीका लगवाते हरियाणा के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री अनिल विज।
कोरोना वैक्सीन का टीका लगवाते हरियाणा के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री अनिल विज। - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
हरियाणा के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री अनिल विज कोरोना संक्रमित हो गए हैं हालांकि उन्हें 20 नवंबर को कोरोना की वैक्सीन का टीका लगाया गया था। इसके बाद प्रदेश में वैक्सीन पर चर्चा शुरू हो गई है। हालांकि भारत बायोटेक ने इस पर अपनी सफाई दे दी है। जानिए, अनिल विज को टीका लगाने वाले डॉक्टरों का क्या कहना है। 
 
city & states chandigarh haryana rohtak ambala anil vij pgims covid-19 coronavirus vaccine हरियाणा अनिल विज पीजीआईएमएस रोहतक

कोरोना वैक्सीन का टीका लगवाते हरियाणा के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री अनिल विज।
कोरोना वैक्सीन का टीका लगवाते हरियाणा के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री अनिल विज। - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
टीका लगाने से पहले स्वास्थ्य मंत्री की जांच करते डॉक्टर।
टीका लगाने से पहले स्वास्थ्य मंत्री की जांच करते डॉक्टर। - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
अनिल विज को टीका लगाते डॉक्टर।
अनिल विज को टीका लगाते डॉक्टर। - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
टीका लगाने के बाद विक्टरी का साइन बनाते अनिल विज।
टीका लगाने के बाद विक्टरी का साइन बनाते अनिल विज। - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
अंबाला सिविल अस्पताल में आइसोलेशन वार्ड के बाहर तैनात पुलिस
अंबाला सिविल अस्पताल में आइसोलेशन वार्ड के बाहर तैनात पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
