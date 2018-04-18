बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ad705514f1c1b340a8b5226","slug":"people-may-check-bank-account-balance-without-internet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u092f\u093e ATM \u0917\u090f \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f, \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0948\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u0939\u0948, \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0928\u0947\u091f \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बैंक या ATM गए बिना जानिए, अकाउंट में कितना बैलेंस है, इंटरनेट भी नहीं चाहिए
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Wed, 18 Apr 2018 02:14 PM IST
खाते में कितना पैसा है, ये जानने के लिए ATM या बैंक जाने की जरूरत नहीं। अब आप बैलेंस घर बैठे पता कर सकते हैं, इंटरनेट की भी जरूरत नहीं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5ad705514f1c1b340a8b5226","slug":"people-may-check-bank-account-balance-without-internet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u092f\u093e ATM \u0917\u090f \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f, \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0948\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u0939\u0948, \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0928\u0947\u091f \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ad705514f1c1b340a8b5226","slug":"people-may-check-bank-account-balance-without-internet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u092f\u093e ATM \u0917\u090f \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f, \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0948\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u0939\u0948, \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0928\u0947\u091f \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ad705514f1c1b340a8b5226","slug":"people-may-check-bank-account-balance-without-internet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u092f\u093e ATM \u0917\u090f \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f, \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0948\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u0939\u0948, \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0928\u0947\u091f \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ad705514f1c1b340a8b5226","slug":"people-may-check-bank-account-balance-without-internet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u092f\u093e ATM \u0917\u090f \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f, \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0948\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u0939\u0948, \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0928\u0947\u091f \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ad705514f1c1b340a8b5226","slug":"people-may-check-bank-account-balance-without-internet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u092f\u093e ATM \u0917\u090f \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f, \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0948\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u0939\u0948, \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0928\u0947\u091f \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ad705514f1c1b340a8b5226","slug":"people-may-check-bank-account-balance-without-internet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u092f\u093e ATM \u0917\u090f \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f, \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0948\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u0939\u0948, \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0928\u0947\u091f \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.