शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   people may check bank account balance without internet

बैंक या ATM गए बिना जानिए, अकाउंट में कितना बैलेंस है, इंटरनेट भी नहीं चाहिए

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Wed, 18 Apr 2018 02:14 PM IST
मोबाइल
1 of 6
खाते में कितना पैसा है, ये जानने के लिए ATM या बैंक जाने की जरूरत नहीं। अब आप बैलेंस घर बैठे पता कर सकते हैं, इंटरनेट की भी जरूरत नहीं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
bank account mobile internet

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

रोहतक में बच्ची का अंतिम संस्कार
Chandigarh

बच्ची के अंतिम संस्कार की तैयारी थी, अचानक हुआ कुछ ऐसा, देख सबके उड़ गए होश

18 अप्रैल 2018

sonia gandhi
Lucknow

सोनिया गांधी ने राहुल संग लगाया जनता दरबार, रायबरेली के लोगों ने गिनाईं समस्याएं

18 अप्रैल 2018

more than 35 house gutted in fire at rohru shimla
Shimla

तस्वीरें: भीषण अग्निकांड में 35 मकान राख, 65 परिवार बेघर

18 अप्रैल 2018

घटिया सामग्री नष्ट करती टीम
Lucknow

ये तस्वीरें देख आप छोड़ देंगे माउथ फ्रेशनर और मीठी सुपारी खाना

18 अप्रैल 2018

More in City & states

परशुराम जयंती विशेष
Kanpur

जानिए कौन हैं भगवान परशुराम और क्या है 'परशुराम जयंती' मनाने का धार्मिक महत्व

18 अप्रैल 2018

मनु भाकर
Chandigarh

CWG गोल्ड मेडलिस्ट मनु भाकर की जिंदादिली आई सामने, देखकर कहेंगे- शाबाश बेटी

18 अप्रैल 2018

tiger
Lucknow

गोंडा : आबादी में घुस आया बाघ, दो लोगों को जख्मी कर खेत में छिपा, पुलिस और ग्रामीणों ने की घेराबंदी

18 अप्रैल 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

जल्द ही आपकी जेब से गायब हो सकता है 2000 का नोट, ये है वजह

18 अप्रैल 2018

तेजप्रताप की सगाई
Bihar

पटना के मौर्या होटल में तेजप्रताप और ऐश्वर्या की हुई सगाई, देखें वीडियो

18 अप्रैल 2018

कहीं ख्रराब पड़े एटीएम तो कहीं लगीं लंबी लाइनें
Kanpur

'किल्लत का तीसरा दौर' मार्केट से नोट गायब होने की ये बड़ी वजह आई सामने

18 अप्रैल 2018

परशुराम जयंती विशेष
Kanpur

...तो क्या आज भी अपने सुक्ष्म शरीर से तपस्या में लीन हैं चिरंजीवी महामानव परशुराम

18 अप्रैल 2018

atm
Dehradun

Cash Crunch: कैश किल्लत से जूझ रहे हैं तो ये आसान तरीके आपको दिलाएंगे निजात

18 अप्रैल 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

विश्व विरासत दिवस पर खासः धरोहरों की किताब में अनछुए पन्ने जैसी हैं काशी की ये इमारतें

18 अप्रैल 2018

अक्षय तृतीया विशेष
Kanpur

सौभाग्य भरा होगा हर पल, जानिए अभिजीत मुहूर्त और आखा तीज का मांगलिक कार्यक्रमों में महत्व

18 अप्रैल 2018

EPFO
Delhi NCR

PF अकाउंट से नकद निकासी के बदल गए हैं नियम, हर नौकरीपेशा को जानना है जरूरी

18 अप्रैल 2018

yogi parents
Dehradun

UP के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ के माता-पिता को मिली Y श्रेणी सुरक्षा, देखते ही दोनों हुए भावुक

18 अप्रैल 2018

4 killed after car falls into gorge Kullu Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

खाई में गिरी कार, इधर-उधर बिखरीं लाशें, पति-पत्नी समेत चार की मौत

17 अप्रैल 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

उन्नाव रेप कांड: BJP विधायक के बाद अब इन पर गिरेगी CBI की गाज, चप्पे-चप्पे पर है नजर

18 अप्रैल 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

सूर्य का मेष राशि में प्रवेश, कर्क-मकर और मीन राशि के जातक रखें ध्यान

17 अप्रैल 2018

son murdered his mother in sitapur
Lucknow

युवक ने मां के साथ ही कर दी शर्मनाक हरकत, तड़प-तड़प कर तोड़ दिया दम

17 अप्रैल 2018

मोबाइल
Mobile User
मोबाइल यूजर
मोबाइल
Mobile User
Mobile User

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.