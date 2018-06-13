शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   passport rule changed for nri grooms

पासपोर्ट को लेकर किया गया बहुत बड़ा बदलाव, यहां देखें नया नियम...झटका देगा

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Wed, 13 Jun 2018 01:16 PM IST
passport
1 of 7
पासपोर्ट बनवाने की सोच रहे हैं, तो ये नया नियम जरूर देख लें। हाल ही में एक बड़ा बदलाव किया गया है, ध्यान न दिया तो पछताएंगे। नए नियम के तहत, ऐसे एनआरआई दूल्हों की अब खैर नहीं जो शादी के चंद दिनों बाद ही अपनी दुल्हन को छोड़कर विदेश भाग गए।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
अब पाईये 3,50,000 से भी ज़्यादा रिश्ते, अपने समुदाय से familyshaadi.com पर। आज ही रजिस्टर करें।
passport passport rule nri grooms nri passport office passport card

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

bhayyuji maharaj
Madhya Pradesh

जानिए भय्यू महाराज की आत्महत्या से पहले उनके घर में क्या हुआ? बेटी-पत्नी ने एक-दूसरे पर लगाए आरोप

13 जून 2018

Nainital
Dehradun

नैनीताल में अचानक पहुंच गए इतने टूरिस्ट कि पुलिस को लगाने पड़े ' शहर हाउसफुल' के बैनर, तस्वीरें...

13 जून 2018

bus accident
Agra

मैनपुरी हादसा: बस ड्राइवर के पलक झपकते ही हाईवे पर बिछ गईं लाशें, दिल दहला देंगी ये तस्वीरें

13 जून 2018

jet airways service will start from lucknow to allahabad on 14 june
Lucknow

लखनऊ से इलाहाबाद के लिए हवाई सफर शुरू, यहां देखें टाइमिंग व किराया

13 जून 2018

dati maharaj
Delhi NCR

पीड़िता की चौंकाने वाली आपबीती, 'कई दिन तक दाती महाराज और सहयोगियों ने अंधेरी गुफा में की हैवानियत'

13 जून 2018

dati maharaj
Delhi NCR

दाती महाराज का वीडियो आया सामने, खुद को बताया निर्दोष, महिलाओं के लेकर चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

13 जून 2018

More in City & states

leopard
Dehradun

महिला पर हमले के कुछ देर बाद जंगल में मिला गुलदार का शव, तस्वीरें देखिए...

13 जून 2018

Mobile user
Chandigarh

BSNL का जियो को करारा जवाब, 199 रुपये में रोज 5GB डाटा...कमाल का फायदा

13 जून 2018

bhayyuji maharaj
Madhya Pradesh

जानिए कौन थे भय्यू महाराज, पिछले साल दूसरी शादी के बाद आए थे विवादों में

12 जून 2018

फाइल फोटो
Uttar Pradesh

दाती महाराज के बचाव में उतरे ये बड़े महाराज, पीड़िता को लेकर किया ऐसा खुलासा, हर कोई हैरान

13 जून 2018

शूटरअंशिका तिवारी
Lucknow

कहीं पैसे की तंगी से चूक न जाए लखनऊ की इस शूटर का निशाना, प्रदर्शन पर डालें एक नजर

13 जून 2018

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

पीड़िता का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, बोली-शिकायत सुनकर दाती महाराज के पास छोड़ आती थी वरिष्ठ शिष्या

12 जून 2018

rain
Varanasi

झमाझम बारिश से तरबतर हुआ बनारस, खुल गई तैयारियों की पोल, देखें तस्वीरें..

13 जून 2018

रेलू राम पूनिया और परिवार हत्याकांड
Chandigarh

रिश्तों के कत्ल का खौफनाक सच, बेटी ने ही खत्म कर दी पूरी फैमिली...एक साथ 8 हत्याएं

13 जून 2018

Yoga Day
Dehradun

PM मोदी के साथ योग करना है तो यहां कराएं रजिस्ट्रेशन, वरना गवां बैठेंगे मौका

13 जून 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

यूपी में आंधी-बारिश ने मचाई तबाही: यहां दो महिलाअों की मौत, विभाग ने फिर जारी किया अलर्ट 

13 जून 2018

yogi in varanasi
Varanasi

इतिहास में दर्ज हुआ सीएम योगी का नाम, UP के किसी भी मुख्यमंत्री ने ऐसा नहीं किया था

12 जून 2018

shootout at chhatarpur
Delhi NCR

छतरपुर एनकाउंटर में मारे गए राजेश भारती के भाई का दावा- मेरा भाई देशभक्त क्रांतिकारी, शूटआउट पर सवाल

12 जून 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

UP के इस जिले में तेज आवाज के साथ फटी धरती, मचा हड़कंप, गहराई नापने में विफल रहे ग्रामीण

13 जून 2018

अखिलेश यादव
Lucknow

इसी शानदार बंगले में रहते थे अखिलेश यादव, देखें- अंदर की तस्वीरें

9 जून 2018

bungalow
Lucknow

बंगला छोड़ना पड़ा तो अखिलेश यादव ने इस आलीशान आशियाने का कुछ ऐसा किया हाल, देखें तस्वीरें

10 जून 2018

pappu karki son
Dehradun

लोक गायक पप्पू कार्की की मौत के बाद मदद को आए ये बॉलीवुड एक्टर, उठाएंगे बेटे की पढ़ाई का पूरा खर्चा

13 जून 2018

passport
पासपोर्ट
इंडियन पासपोर्ट
इंडियन पासपोर्ट
पासपोर्ट
passport
इंडियन पासपोर्ट

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.