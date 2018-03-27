शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   Para Athlete Suvarna Raj Tweeted PM Modi, Now Facing Problems in Playing

इस लड़की को मिल रही 'सच का आईना' दिखाने की सजा, मामला PM मोदी से जुड़ा है

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, पंचकूला, Updated Tue, 27 Mar 2018 10:26 AM IST
सुवर्णा राज
1 of 6
लड़की को 'सच का आईना' दिखाने की सजा मिल रही है और ऐसा भारत देश में ही हो सकता है। मामला पीएम मोदी से जुड़ा है, जानिए।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
suvarna raj pm modi tweet to pm modi suvarna raj tweet international para athlete

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

कैथल में सड़क हादसा
Chandigarh

एयरपोर्ट से लौट रहे थे...पर न सुहाग बचा न बेटा और न बहू, तस्वीरें देख नहीं पाओगे

27 मार्च 2018

ट्रेन पैसेंजर
Dehradun

रेलवे यात्रियों के लिए खुशखबरी, जल्द इन ट्रेनों का किराया होगा कम और मिलेगी ये सौगात

27 मार्च 2018

Mobile User
Dehradun

5 दिन बाद Jio यूजर्स को लग सकता है झटका, जानिए क्या है इसकी वजह

27 मार्च 2018

girish mahajan meets anna hazare
Delhi NCR

27 मार्च को खत्म हो सकता है अन्ना का आंदोलन, महाराष्ट्र के मंत्री ने किया दावा

27 मार्च 2018

अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

PHOTOS: अखिलेश यादव ने 'अमर उजाला संवाद' में दिए ये 10 बड़े बयान

27 मार्च 2018

More in City & states

गोली
Chandigarh

हथियारों के लाइसेंस को लेकर बदल गया एक नियम, कोई नहीं बताएगा, यहां जानिए

27 मार्च 2018

shami
Dehradun

मोहम्मद शमी की टोयोटा से ट्रक की जोरदार टक्कर, हादसे की तस्वीरें देखकर रोंगटे खड़े हो जाएंगे

26 मार्च 2018

sonam kapoor
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली के हैं सोनम कपूर के होने वाले पति, जानें किन-किन चीजों का करते हैं बिजनेस..

26 मार्च 2018

hardik and anna
Delhi NCR

हार्दिक पटेल ने जताई अन्ना हजारे से नाराजगी, राजनीतिक एफिडेविट नहीं बल्कि ये है वजह

26 मार्च 2018

lathicharge
Dehradun

फ्लैट में धर्मस्थल बनाए जाने को लेकर भिड़े दो समुदाय के लोग, पुलिस ने भांजी लाठियां, तस्वीरें...

27 मार्च 2018

shibani kashyap
Delhi NCR

जब नोएडा के मॉल में पहुंची 'सजना आ भी जा की सिंगर' तो मतवाली हुई सिंगर

26 मार्च 2018

aadhaar card
Chandigarh

Aadhaar कार्ड के बारे में यह जानकारी होश उड़ा देगी, रखेंगे ध्यान तो बच जाएंगे

26 मार्च 2018

lpg
Dehradun

आपके LPG सिलेंडर से अब इस तरह हो रही गैस चोरी, जानना नहीं चाहेंगे कैसे?

27 मार्च 2018

राजू श्रीवास्तव
Kanpur

अमर उजाला संवाद: सबके सामने राजू श्रीवास्तव ने किसे कह दिया "बहुत बड़े वाले टोपा हैं..."!

27 मार्च 2018

lpg
Dehradun

रसोई गैस उपभोक्ताओं को तेल कंपनियों ने दी बड़ी राहत, 1 अप्रैल से मिलेगा फायदा

26 मार्च 2018

baba ramdev
Delhi NCR

हाईकोर्ट से रामदेव को राहत, फेसबुक, गूगल व यू ट्यूब से पतंजलि आटा के खिलाफ ब्लॉग हटाने का निर्देश

27 मार्च 2018

केंद्रीय खेल मंत्री राजवर्धन सिंह
Kanpur

सेना में जितनी छुट्टी मिलती थी मोदी सरकार में उतनी भी नहीं मिलतीः राज्यवर्धन सिंह

27 मार्च 2018

डेमो
Lucknow

छुट्टियों पर घूमने का प्लान बना रहे हैं तो इन स्पेशल ट्रेन्स के बारे में जरूर जान लें, सफर होगा आसान

26 मार्च 2018

pics of rajya sabha election in UP
Lucknow

दबंग स्टाइल में वोट करने पहुंचे ये विधायक, तो चुपचाप वोट कर निकल गए शिवपाल, तस्वीरें

24 मार्च 2018

kumar vishwas
Delhi NCR

जानें कपिल शर्मा ने ऐसा क्या किया जो कुमार विश्वास दे रहे खूब सारी बधाई..

26 मार्च 2018

accident
Dehradun

मजदूरों के ऊपर गिरा सीमेंट से भरा कंटेनर, तीन की दर्दनाक मौत, हादसे की तस्वीरें देख सिहर जाएंगे

27 मार्च 2018

सुवर्णा राज
सुवर्णा राज
सुवर्णा राज
सुवर्णा राज
सुवर्णा राज
सुवर्णा राज

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.