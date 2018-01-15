बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a5c6a0f4f1c1b8e268b4731","slug":"panipat-gangrape-victim-grand-mother-interview","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0935\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0917\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u091f\u0941\u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0925\u0940, \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u0940...\u0909\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0926\u0942\u0902\u0917\u0940'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
'वो मेरे जिगर का टुकड़ा थी, पर दरिंदों ने उसे मौत दे दी...उसकी मां को क्या जवाब दूंगी'
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, पानीपत(हरियाणा), Updated Mon, 15 Jan 2018 02:25 PM IST
बेटी उस मासूम को मेरे पास छोड़ गई थी, पर वहशियों ने उसे इतना दर्द दिया कि तड़प-तड़प कर मर गई। क्या जवाब दूंगी उसकी मां को, कहते-कहते नानी बेसुध हो गई।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a5c6a0f4f1c1b8e268b4731","slug":"panipat-gangrape-victim-grand-mother-interview","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0935\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0917\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u091f\u0941\u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0925\u0940, \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u0940...\u0909\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0926\u0942\u0902\u0917\u0940'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5c6a0f4f1c1b8e268b4731","slug":"panipat-gangrape-victim-grand-mother-interview","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0935\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0917\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u091f\u0941\u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0925\u0940, \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u0940...\u0909\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0926\u0942\u0902\u0917\u0940'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5c6a0f4f1c1b8e268b4731","slug":"panipat-gangrape-victim-grand-mother-interview","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0935\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0917\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u091f\u0941\u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0925\u0940, \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u0940...\u0909\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0926\u0942\u0902\u0917\u0940'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5c6a0f4f1c1b8e268b4731","slug":"panipat-gangrape-victim-grand-mother-interview","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0935\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0917\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u091f\u0941\u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0925\u0940, \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u0940...\u0909\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0926\u0942\u0902\u0917\u0940'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5c6a0f4f1c1b8e268b4731","slug":"panipat-gangrape-victim-grand-mother-interview","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0935\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0917\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u091f\u0941\u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0925\u0940, \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u0940...\u0909\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0926\u0942\u0902\u0917\u0940'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5c6a0f4f1c1b8e268b4731","slug":"panipat-gangrape-victim-grand-mother-interview","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0935\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0917\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u091f\u0941\u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0925\u0940, \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u0940...\u0909\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0926\u0942\u0902\u0917\u0940'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5c6a0f4f1c1b8e268b4731","slug":"panipat-gangrape-victim-grand-mother-interview","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0935\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0917\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u091f\u0941\u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0925\u0940, \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u0940...\u0909\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0926\u0942\u0902\u0917\u0940'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.