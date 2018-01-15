बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a5c598d4f1c1ba3268b4761","slug":"jind-gangrape-victim-postmartum-report","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092d\u092f\u093e' \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092e: '\u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u0930\u0939\u092e\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940, \u0918\u0941\u0938\u093e\u0908 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u091a\u0940\u091c \u0915\u093f \u092d\u0940\u0924\u0930\u0940 \u0905\u0902\u0917 \u092b\u091f \u0917\u090f'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
'निर्भया' पोस्टमार्टम: 'इतनी बेरहमी नहीं देखी, घुसाई ऐसी चीज कि भीतरी अंग फट गए'
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, जींद/कुरुक्षेत्र(हरियाणा), Updated Mon, 15 Jan 2018 01:06 PM IST
जींद की निर्भया ने क्या-क्या नहीं सहा, इतने बेरहम तो जानवर भी नहीं होते। गैंगरेप पीड़िता की पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट में कई दरिंदगी के निशां देखे गए हैं...
