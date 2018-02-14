अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   pakistani hindu people visited india to flow ashes in ganga river haridwar

20-20 साल से संभाल रखी हैं अस्थियां, वजह ऐसी कि यकीं नहीं कर पाएंगे आप

रमेश शुक्ला सफर/अमर उजाला, अमृतसर(पंजाब), Updated Wed, 14 Feb 2018 12:50 PM IST
pakistani hindu people visited india to flow ashes in ganga river haridwar
1 of 6
20-20 साल से अपनों की अस्थियां संभाल कर रखी हुई हैं। इसके पीछे की वजह सामने आई तो जानकर सभी चौंक गए, आप भी यकीं नहीं कर पाएंगे।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
pakistani hindu ganga river ganga river haridwar indian visa indian government

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

valentine's day, unique love story of disable couple
Chandigarh

लड़की के दोनों हाथ-पैर नहीं, पर लड़का करता है इतना प्यार...अनोखी लव स्टोरी

14 फरवरी 2018

valentine's day, navjot sidhu and navjot kaur sidhu romantic love story
Chandigarh

प्यार का इजहार हो तो ऐसे...नवजोत सिद्धू की क्यूट लव स्टोरी, आपका दिल गुदगुदाएगी

14 फरवरी 2018

valentine's day, romantic love story of cricketer yuvraj singh
Chandigarh

Valentine's Day: युवराज सिंह की रोमांटिक लव स्टोरी, जानिए एक्ट्रेस से कैसे हुआ प्यार?

14 फरवरी 2018

valentine's day, story of harbhajan kaur, grand mother of 42 pakistani childrens
Chandigarh

Valentine's Day: मिलिए पाकिस्तान के 42 बच्चों की दादी अम्मा से, ये इंडियन हैं

14 फरवरी 2018

seven years old boy killed after kidnapped in in delhi
Delhi NCR

मासूम मर्डर केस: जिस कमरे में छुपाया शव वहीं सोता था आरोपी, जानिए कैसे हुआ खुलासा

14 फरवरी 2018

On Facebook promised to meet on Valentine's Day
Kanpur

फेसबुक पर वादा किया कि वेलेंटाइन डे पर मिलेंगे, 400 KM की दूरी तय करने के बाद इतना बड़ा धोखा!

14 फरवरी 2018

More in City & states

amavasya 2018 auspicious solution fro bright luck
Dehradun

15 फरवरी को पड़ रही यह अमावस्या है बेहद खास, ऐसा करेंगे तो होगा शुभ

14 फरवरी 2018

valentines day celebration today
Varanasi

वैलेंटाइंस डेः मिल रहे दिल से दिल, परवान चढ़ रहा प्यार, सबसे ज्यादा रही इसकी डिमांड

14 फरवरी 2018

Sunjwan attack martyr antim yatra in dehradun
Dehradun

शहीद राकेश का शव पहुंचा देहरादून, अंतिम यात्रा में उमड़ा इतना सैलाब कि पैर रखने की जगह नहीं बची

14 फरवरी 2018

husband stern step to find missing wife
Dehradun

बीवी को खोजने के लिए इस आदमी ने पुलिस को दी ऐसी धमकी कि मच गया कोहराम

14 फरवरी 2018

Bones are getting weakened by junk food
Kanpur

'गोरेपन की चाहत' और 'जंक फूड' आपको अंदर से कर रहे हैं खोखला, यूं बचाएं हड्डियों को

14 फरवरी 2018

Here's Puja Timings and Vidhi For The Maha shivaratri 2018 date in India
Chandigarh

महाशिवरात्रि का व्रत 13 को रखें या 14 फरवरी को, ज्ञानी पंडितों ने बताया कब रहेगा शुभ, देखिए

13 फरवरी 2018

solar eclipse bad effects 2018 surya grahan dates and time in india
Dehradun

Surya Grahan 2018: भारत में नहीं दिखेगा सूर्य ग्रहण, लेकिन फिर भी पड़ेंगे ये बुरे प्रभाव

14 फरवरी 2018

kedarnath dham door opening date announced 2018 chardham yatra
Dehradun

आम दर्शनों के लिए केदारनाथ धाम के कपाट खुलने का दिन तय, इस दिन खुलेंगे कपाट

14 फरवरी 2018

Horoscope 2018 sun planet transit in Aquarius effect on rashi
Dehradun

चाल बदलकर कुंभ राशि में पहुंचे सूर्यदेव, इन राशियों की चमकेगी किस्मत, इनके लिए बुरे संकेत

14 फरवरी 2018

airtel cheap recharge plan
Dehradun

Airtel यूजर्स के लिए Good News, यहां कम कीमत में मिल रहा ज्यादा डाटा

14 फरवरी 2018

bank atm will close soon
Dehradun

कृपया खाताधारक ध्यान दें, यह बैंक कर रहा है अपनी सर्विस में कटौती...

14 फरवरी 2018

in invitation letter wrote drinking alcohol is strictly forbidden
Kanpur

बेटी की शादी के कार्ड में लिखवाए तीन शब्द, समाज के लिए बन गए नजीर

14 फरवरी 2018

cash withdraw from post offfice without saving account till 31 march
Chandigarh

डाकघर जाएं और इस छूट का फायदा उठाएं, देखिए कहीं मौका छूट न जाए

14 फरवरी 2018

unique marriage, village boy brought his bride via helicopter
Chandigarh

Pics: गांव का छोरा दुल्हनिया लेने इस तरह पहुंचा बारात लेकर, पुलिस के छूटे पसीने

14 फरवरी 2018

rajasthan jaipur bjp face heat due to social media
Jaipur

Social media क्या भाजपा के लिए मुसीबत बन गया है, जानें कैसे..

14 फरवरी 2018

new probleme create for ration card holders
Dehradun

राशनकार्ड धारकों के लिए खड़ी हुई नई मुसीबत, पढ़ लें नहीं तो पछताएंगे

8 फरवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.