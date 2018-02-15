बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a855f4c4f1c1b9b248b5329","slug":"pakistani-hindu-people-tweet-to-sushma-swaraj-for-pm-modi-help","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0915 \u0939\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0926\u0941\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0939\u0930\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0935\u0940\u091c\u093e, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0905\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0935\u093e\u092a\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पाक हिन्दुओं ने मांगा हरिद्वार का वीजा, बोले- अस्थियां वापिस नहीं जाएंगी पाकिस्तान
रमेश शुक्ला ‘सफर’/अमर उजाला, अमृतसर(पंजाब), Updated Thu, 15 Feb 2018 04:08 PM IST
पाकिस्तानी हिन्दुओं ने ट्वीट करके पीएम मोदी से हरिद्वार का वीजा मांगा और कहा कि सालों से संभाल रखी हैं, अब अस्थियां वापिस पाकिस्तान नहीं जाएंगी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a855f4c4f1c1b9b248b5329","slug":"pakistani-hindu-people-tweet-to-sushma-swaraj-for-pm-modi-help","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0915 \u0939\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0926\u0941\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0939\u0930\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0935\u0940\u091c\u093e, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0905\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0935\u093e\u092a\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a855f4c4f1c1b9b248b5329","slug":"pakistani-hindu-people-tweet-to-sushma-swaraj-for-pm-modi-help","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0915 \u0939\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0926\u0941\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0939\u0930\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0935\u0940\u091c\u093e, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0905\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0935\u093e\u092a\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a855f4c4f1c1b9b248b5329","slug":"pakistani-hindu-people-tweet-to-sushma-swaraj-for-pm-modi-help","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0915 \u0939\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0926\u0941\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0939\u0930\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0935\u0940\u091c\u093e, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0905\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0935\u093e\u092a\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a855f4c4f1c1b9b248b5329","slug":"pakistani-hindu-people-tweet-to-sushma-swaraj-for-pm-modi-help","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0915 \u0939\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0926\u0941\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0939\u0930\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0935\u0940\u091c\u093e, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0905\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0935\u093e\u092a\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a855f4c4f1c1b9b248b5329","slug":"pakistani-hindu-people-tweet-to-sushma-swaraj-for-pm-modi-help","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0915 \u0939\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0926\u0941\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0939\u0930\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0935\u0940\u091c\u093e, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0905\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0935\u093e\u092a\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.