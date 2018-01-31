बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a71c3244f1c1b05738b4a68","slug":"pakistani-cricketer-tied-indian-cricketer-shubman-gill-shoe-laces","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0908 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e\u0926\u093f\u0932\u0940, \u0939\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u092b \u0915\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एक भारतीय के लिए पाकिस्तानी ने दिखाई ऐसी जिंदादिली, हर किसी ने तारीफ की
संजीव पंगोत्रा/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Wed, 31 Jan 2018 07:16 PM IST
मैच के दौरान एक भारतीय के लिए पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ी ने ऐसी जिंदादिली दिखाई कि सभी का दिल जीत लिया। हर किसी ने उनकी जमकर तारीफ की।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a71c3244f1c1b05738b4a68","slug":"pakistani-cricketer-tied-indian-cricketer-shubman-gill-shoe-laces","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0908 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e\u0926\u093f\u0932\u0940, \u0939\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u092b \u0915\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a71c3244f1c1b05738b4a68","slug":"pakistani-cricketer-tied-indian-cricketer-shubman-gill-shoe-laces","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0908 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e\u0926\u093f\u0932\u0940, \u0939\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u092b \u0915\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a71c3244f1c1b05738b4a68","slug":"pakistani-cricketer-tied-indian-cricketer-shubman-gill-shoe-laces","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0908 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e\u0926\u093f\u0932\u0940, \u0939\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u092b \u0915\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a71c3244f1c1b05738b4a68","slug":"pakistani-cricketer-tied-indian-cricketer-shubman-gill-shoe-laces","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0908 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e\u0926\u093f\u0932\u0940, \u0939\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u092b \u0915\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a71c3244f1c1b05738b4a68","slug":"pakistani-cricketer-tied-indian-cricketer-shubman-gill-shoe-laces","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0908 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e\u0926\u093f\u0932\u0940, \u0939\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u092b \u0915\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a71c3244f1c1b05738b4a68","slug":"pakistani-cricketer-tied-indian-cricketer-shubman-gill-shoe-laces","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0908 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e\u0926\u093f\u0932\u0940, \u0939\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u092b \u0915\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a71c3244f1c1b05738b4a68","slug":"pakistani-cricketer-tied-indian-cricketer-shubman-gill-shoe-laces","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0908 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e\u0926\u093f\u0932\u0940, \u0939\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u092b \u0915\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a71c3244f1c1b05738b4a68","slug":"pakistani-cricketer-tied-indian-cricketer-shubman-gill-shoe-laces","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0908 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e\u0926\u093f\u0932\u0940, \u0939\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u092b \u0915\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.