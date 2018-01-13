Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   pakistan publishing fake indian currency of 500 rupee and 2000 rupee

500/2000 के नोटों को लेकर सामने आया एक ऐसा सच, आपकी टेंशन बढ़ जाएगी

मोहित धुपड़/अमर उजाला, हुसैनीवाला बॉर्डर, Updated Sat, 13 Jan 2018 11:57 AM IST
pakistan publishing fake indian currency of 500 rupee and 2000 rupee
1 of 7
500 और 2000 के नए नोटों को लेकर एक ऐसा सच सामने आया है, जिसे जानकर आपकी टेंशन बढ़ जाएगी तो खबर पढ़ें और संभल कर रहें।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
indian currency fake indian currency fake currency pakistan india

Recommended

Ruchika Girhotra case crusader Anand Prakash passes away
Chandigarh

नहीं रहा वो शख्स, जो 26 साल कानून से लड़ा और रुचिका गिरहोत्रा को इंसाफ दिलाया

13 जनवरी 2018

fbi released photos of terrorists who killed neerja bhanot
Chandigarh

ये हैं वो चारों आतंकी, जिनसे लड़कर 23 साल की नीरजा भनोट ने 360 जानें बचाई थीं

13 जनवरी 2018

Vikas Barala released from jail, chandigarh news
Chandigarh

हाथ में किताबें लिए जेल से बाहर आया विकास बराला, पहली बार वर्णिका कुंडू पर बोले

13 जनवरी 2018

Vikas Barala released from jail after he was granted bail by HC
Chandigarh

वर्णिका कुंडू छेड़छाड़: 156 दिन बाद जेल से बाहर आया विकास बराला, पहली तस्वीरें

13 जनवरी 2018

never do these 10 things on makar sankranti
Delhi NCR

मकर संक्रांति के दिन भूलकर भी ना करें ये 10 काम, वरना...

13 जनवरी 2018

Makar sankranti 2018 do this for avoid surya and shani dev bad effect
Dehradun

मकर संक्रांति: इन राशियों पर रहेगी सूर्य और शनि की बुरी नजर, बचने के लिए करें ये उपाय

13 जनवरी 2018

More in City & states

invest money in post office schemes
Chandigarh

डाकघर में खाता खुलवाएं और इन 5 स्कीमों में पैसा लगाएं, करोड़पति बन जाएंगे

11 जनवरी 2018

ashes not found in barnala after father funeral
Chandigarh

पिता की अस्थियां चुनने गए तो दिखा कुछ ऐसा, देखकर बेटे के होश उड़ गए

9 जनवरी 2018

rain and snowfall warning for next 24 hours in uttarakhand
Dehradun

अगले 24 घंटे इन तीन जिलों में होगी बारिश और बर्फबारी, पारा गिरने से बढ़ेगी कड़ाके की ठंड

12 जनवरी 2018

makar sankranti 2018 auspicious time
Dehradun

13 या 14 जनवरी, कब है मकर संक्रांति 2018 का शुभ मुहूर्त जानिए...

13 जनवरी 2018

invest money in post office and become millionaire
Dehradun

पोस्ट ऑफिस की इन स्कीमों में जमा करेंगे पैसा तो बन जाएंगे करोड़पति

11 जनवरी 2018

Saturn rise on nine, fruitful to eight zodiac signs
Kanpur

2018 में चमकेगी आप की किस्मत, इन 8 'राशियों का भाग्योदय' करेगा 'शनि उदय'

9 जनवरी 2018

Harassed Man Suicide on Facebook live video
Chandigarh

इस लाइव FB वीडियो ने मचाया तहलका, बेटा होने के बाद बाप ने खत्म कर ली जिंदगी

13 जनवरी 2018

who is mukhtar ansari
Kanpur

बाहुबली व‌िधायक अाैर उनकी पत्नी लड़ रहे ज‌िंदगी-माैत से लड़ाई, जान‌िए काैन है मुख्तार अंसारी

10 जनवरी 2018

makar sankranti 2018 pujan according to zodiac
Dehradun

मकर संक्रांति 2018: अपनी राशि के अनुसार इन चीजों से दें सूर्य को अर्घ्य और पाएं वरदान

13 जनवरी 2018

Makar sankranti 2018 surya bad effect on zodiac
Dehradun

मकर संक्रांति से अगले एक महीने संभलकर रहें, इन राशियों पर बुरा प्रभाव डालेंगे सूर्यदेव

12 जनवरी 2018

Cross examination of Varnika Kundu completed
Chandigarh

चंडीगढ़ छेड़छाड़: वर्णिका कुंडू की कॉल डिटेल व मोबाइल लोकेशन ने बदली कहानी

10 जनवरी 2018

bank customer will suffered from new service charges
Dehradun

देश के सभी बैंक अपने ग्राहकों को देने वाले हैं झटका, नुकसान झेलने के लिए रहें तैयार!

11 जनवरी 2018

sapna chaudhary item song in ravi kishan bhojpuri movie, photos viral
Chandigarh

सपना चौधरी की इन नई तस्वीरों ने Facebook पर मचाया धमाल, देखते रह जाएंगे

13 जनवरी 2018

china beat all country in this field
Dehradun

भारत से सीख लेकर यहां चीन ने तोड़े सारे रिकॉर्ड, अमे​रिका को भी पीछे छोड़ा

13 जनवरी 2018

Accident in rishikesh horrible photos of dead body rescue by jcb
Dehradun

दो ट्रकों के बीच फंसी कार और बाइक के उड़े परखच्चे, दो की दर्दनाक मौत, तस्वीरें देख सिहर जाएंगे

10 जनवरी 2018

dera sacha sauda chief ram rahim earning less that Lalu Prasad Yadav
Chandigarh

जेल में कैद राम रहीम का ऐसा सच आया सामने, लालू यादव को भी यकीं न होगा

11 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.