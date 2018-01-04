बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a4e2ded4f1c1b32198b4d3f","slug":"mphill-btech-degree-holders-applied-for-peon-posts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0947\u0930\u094b\u091c\u0917\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0932\u092e \u0924\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f, \u091a\u092a\u0930\u093e\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 Mphill, BTech \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
देश में बेरोजगारी का आलम तो देखिए, चपरासी की नौकरी के लिए पहुंचे Mphill, BTech वाले
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, हिसार(हरियाणा), Updated Thu, 04 Jan 2018 07:06 PM IST
देश में बेरोजगारी का आलम देखिए। यहां 8वीं पास चपरासी की नौकरी के लिए एमफिल, बीटैक डिग्री धारक इंटरव्यू देने पहुंचे।
