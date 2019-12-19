मां ने सैल्यूट किया, हाथ जोड़कर नमन किया और चेहरा देखे बिना शहीद बेटे को दे दी अंतिम विदाई

{"_id":"5dfb00c68ebc3e88142060fc","slug":"mother-salute-to-martyred-jawan-sukhwinder-singh-indian-army-ceasefire-violation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0948\u0932\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e, \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u092e\u0928 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शहीद जवान सुखविंदर सिंह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद जवान सुखविंदर सिंह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद जवान को श्रद्धांजलि देते सैन्य अधिकारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद जवान सुखविंदर सिंह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद जवान को श्रद्धांजलि देते अधिकारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला