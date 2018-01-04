बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a4e056f4f1c1b273c8b4b52","slug":"molestation-girl-beaten-up-molestator-on-road-in-yamunanagar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u092a\u091f\u094d\u091f\u093e \u0916\u0940\u0902\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e\u0908 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0928\u091a\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0940\u091f\u093e, \u091a\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940 '\u0906\u0936\u093f\u0915\u0940'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दुपट्टा खींचने से गुस्साई लड़की ने मनचले को पीटा, चप्पलों से उतारी 'आशिकी'
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, यमुनानगर(हरियाणा), Updated Thu, 04 Jan 2018 04:18 PM IST
छेड़छाड़ करने वाले मनचलों को अब लड़कियां खुद ही सजा देने लगी हैं। ताजा मामला देखिए, यहां लड़की ने चप्पलों से ऐसे उतारी 'आशिकी' कि वो भूल न पाएगा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a4e056f4f1c1b273c8b4b52","slug":"molestation-girl-beaten-up-molestator-on-road-in-yamunanagar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u092a\u091f\u094d\u091f\u093e \u0916\u0940\u0902\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e\u0908 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0928\u091a\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0940\u091f\u093e, \u091a\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940 '\u0906\u0936\u093f\u0915\u0940'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a4e056f4f1c1b273c8b4b52","slug":"molestation-girl-beaten-up-molestator-on-road-in-yamunanagar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u092a\u091f\u094d\u091f\u093e \u0916\u0940\u0902\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e\u0908 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0928\u091a\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0940\u091f\u093e, \u091a\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940 '\u0906\u0936\u093f\u0915\u0940'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a4e056f4f1c1b273c8b4b52","slug":"molestation-girl-beaten-up-molestator-on-road-in-yamunanagar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u092a\u091f\u094d\u091f\u093e \u0916\u0940\u0902\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e\u0908 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0928\u091a\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0940\u091f\u093e, \u091a\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940 '\u0906\u0936\u093f\u0915\u0940'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a4e056f4f1c1b273c8b4b52","slug":"molestation-girl-beaten-up-molestator-on-road-in-yamunanagar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u092a\u091f\u094d\u091f\u093e \u0916\u0940\u0902\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e\u0908 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0928\u091a\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0940\u091f\u093e, \u091a\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940 '\u0906\u0936\u093f\u0915\u0940'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a4e056f4f1c1b273c8b4b52","slug":"molestation-girl-beaten-up-molestator-on-road-in-yamunanagar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u092a\u091f\u094d\u091f\u093e \u0916\u0940\u0902\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e\u0908 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0928\u091a\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0940\u091f\u093e, \u091a\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940 '\u0906\u0936\u093f\u0915\u0940'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.