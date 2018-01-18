Download App
6 फीट के पति को मारकर ढाई फीट के सूटकेस में पैक किया था, अब किया ये कांड

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, मोहाली, Updated Thu, 18 Jan 2018 10:50 AM IST
mohali ekam singh chillon murder case hearing
महिला ने अपने 6 फीट लंबे पति को मारकर ढाई फीट के सूटकेस में पैक कर दिया था और अब उसने वो कांड कर दिया, जानकर पुलिस भी चकरा गई।
murder case husband murder ekam singh murder mohali police

