बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a602b164f1c1b8e268b4f42","slug":"mohali-ekam-singh-chillon-murder-case-hearing","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"6 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915\u0930 \u0922\u093e\u0908 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0942\u091f\u0915\u0947\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0948\u0915 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
6 फीट के पति को मारकर ढाई फीट के सूटकेस में पैक किया था, अब किया ये कांड
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, मोहाली, Updated Thu, 18 Jan 2018 10:50 AM IST
महिला ने अपने 6 फीट लंबे पति को मारकर ढाई फीट के सूटकेस में पैक कर दिया था और अब उसने वो कांड कर दिया, जानकर पुलिस भी चकरा गई।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a602b164f1c1b8e268b4f42","slug":"mohali-ekam-singh-chillon-murder-case-hearing","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"6 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915\u0930 \u0922\u093e\u0908 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0942\u091f\u0915\u0947\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0948\u0915 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a602b164f1c1b8e268b4f42","slug":"mohali-ekam-singh-chillon-murder-case-hearing","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"6 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915\u0930 \u0922\u093e\u0908 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0942\u091f\u0915\u0947\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0948\u0915 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a602b164f1c1b8e268b4f42","slug":"mohali-ekam-singh-chillon-murder-case-hearing","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"6 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915\u0930 \u0922\u093e\u0908 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0942\u091f\u0915\u0947\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0948\u0915 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a602b164f1c1b8e268b4f42","slug":"mohali-ekam-singh-chillon-murder-case-hearing","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"6 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915\u0930 \u0922\u093e\u0908 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0942\u091f\u0915\u0947\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0948\u0915 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a602b164f1c1b8e268b4f42","slug":"mohali-ekam-singh-chillon-murder-case-hearing","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"6 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915\u0930 \u0922\u093e\u0908 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0942\u091f\u0915\u0947\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0948\u0915 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a602b164f1c1b8e268b4f42","slug":"mohali-ekam-singh-chillon-murder-case-hearing","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"6 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915\u0930 \u0922\u093e\u0908 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0942\u091f\u0915\u0947\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0948\u0915 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a602b164f1c1b8e268b4f42","slug":"mohali-ekam-singh-chillon-murder-case-hearing","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"6 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915\u0930 \u0922\u093e\u0908 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0942\u091f\u0915\u0947\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0948\u0915 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a602b164f1c1b8e268b4f42","slug":"mohali-ekam-singh-chillon-murder-case-hearing","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"6 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915\u0930 \u0922\u093e\u0908 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0942\u091f\u0915\u0947\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0948\u0915 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a602b164f1c1b8e268b4f42","slug":"mohali-ekam-singh-chillon-murder-case-hearing","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"6 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915\u0930 \u0922\u093e\u0908 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0942\u091f\u0915\u0947\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0948\u0915 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.