बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ab39af64f1c1b71778b6db1","slug":"martyrs-day-23-march-1931-secrets-of-shaheed-e-azam-bhagat-singh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938: \u092d\u0917\u0924 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0935\u094b 8 \u0938\u091a, \u0928 \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0928 \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शहीदी दिवस: भगत सिंह से जुड़े वो 8 सच, न कभी सुने होंगे न कहीं पढ़ें होंगे
टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Thu, 22 Mar 2018 05:32 PM IST
शहीदी दिवस पर हम आपको भगत सिंह उनकी निजी जिंदगी से जुड़े कई ऐसे सच बता रहे हैं, जो न कभी किसी ने सुने होंगे और न ही कहीं पढ़े होंगे।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5ab39af64f1c1b71778b6db1","slug":"martyrs-day-23-march-1931-secrets-of-shaheed-e-azam-bhagat-singh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938: \u092d\u0917\u0924 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0935\u094b 8 \u0938\u091a, \u0928 \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0928 \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ab39af64f1c1b71778b6db1","slug":"martyrs-day-23-march-1931-secrets-of-shaheed-e-azam-bhagat-singh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938: \u092d\u0917\u0924 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0935\u094b 8 \u0938\u091a, \u0928 \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0928 \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ab39af64f1c1b71778b6db1","slug":"martyrs-day-23-march-1931-secrets-of-shaheed-e-azam-bhagat-singh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938: \u092d\u0917\u0924 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0935\u094b 8 \u0938\u091a, \u0928 \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0928 \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ab39af64f1c1b71778b6db1","slug":"martyrs-day-23-march-1931-secrets-of-shaheed-e-azam-bhagat-singh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938: \u092d\u0917\u0924 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0935\u094b 8 \u0938\u091a, \u0928 \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0928 \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ab39af64f1c1b71778b6db1","slug":"martyrs-day-23-march-1931-secrets-of-shaheed-e-azam-bhagat-singh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938: \u092d\u0917\u0924 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0935\u094b 8 \u0938\u091a, \u0928 \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0928 \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ab39af64f1c1b71778b6db1","slug":"martyrs-day-23-march-1931-secrets-of-shaheed-e-azam-bhagat-singh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938: \u092d\u0917\u0924 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0935\u094b 8 \u0938\u091a, \u0928 \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0928 \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ab39af64f1c1b71778b6db1","slug":"martyrs-day-23-march-1931-secrets-of-shaheed-e-azam-bhagat-singh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938: \u092d\u0917\u0924 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0935\u094b 8 \u0938\u091a, \u0928 \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0928 \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ab39af64f1c1b71778b6db1","slug":"martyrs-day-23-march-1931-secrets-of-shaheed-e-azam-bhagat-singh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938: \u092d\u0917\u0924 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0935\u094b 8 \u0938\u091a, \u0928 \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0928 \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ab39af64f1c1b71778b6db1","slug":"martyrs-day-23-march-1931-secrets-of-shaheed-e-azam-bhagat-singh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938: \u092d\u0917\u0924 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0935\u094b 8 \u0938\u091a, \u0928 \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0928 \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.