{"_id":"5a8311834f1c1b0a7b8b6c34","slug":"man-posing-as-an-ips-officer-arrested-by-ludhiana-police","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0918\u092e' \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0915 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u0935\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0915\u0932\u0940 IPS \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
'सिंघम' देख ट्रक ड्राइवर बना नकली IPS अफसर, पुलिसवालों को भी हड़काया
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, लुधियाना(पंजाब), Updated Tue, 13 Feb 2018 10:37 PM IST
खुद को यूपी कैडर का IPS अधिकारी बताया, सिक्योरिटी ली, पूर्व डिप्टी सीएम के साथ फोटो खिंचवाई और फिर...
