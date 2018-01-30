बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a6fff314f1c1ba3268b745b","slug":"mahatma-gandhi-murderer-nathuram-godse-was-prisoned-in-dagshai-jail-kalka","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0935\u094b \u091c\u0947\u0932, \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0926 \u0925\u093e \u092c\u093e\u092a\u0942 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0924\u093f\u0932, \u092e\u093e\u0925\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u093e\u0917\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0928\u0902\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
देखिए वो जेल, जहां कैद था बापू का कातिल, माथे पर सलाखों से दागे जाते थे नंबर
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Tue, 30 Jan 2018 10:50 AM IST
30 जनवरी 1948 को गोली मारकर राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी की हत्या करने वाले नाथूराम गोडसे को देश की इस जेल में रखा गया था। देखिए तस्वीरों में...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
