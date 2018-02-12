बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a81b0d04f1c1bb1208b8c18","slug":"maha-shivaratri-heres-what-you-need-to-do-on-shivaratri","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f \u0915\u0932, 100 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0928 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u0926\u094d\u092d\u0941\u0924 \u0938\u0902\u092f\u094b\u0917, \u0907\u0938 \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
महाशिवरात्रि कल, 100 साल बाद बन रहा ये अद्भुत संयोग, इस विधि से करें पूजा
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, पिहोवा(हरियाणा), Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 09:41 PM IST
100 साल बाद इसबार महाशिवरात्रि पर ये खास संयोग बन रहा है। इस विधि से पूजा करेंगे तो सभी मनोकामनाएं पूरी होंगी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a81b0d04f1c1bb1208b8c18","slug":"maha-shivaratri-heres-what-you-need-to-do-on-shivaratri","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f \u0915\u0932, 100 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0928 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u0926\u094d\u092d\u0941\u0924 \u0938\u0902\u092f\u094b\u0917, \u0907\u0938 \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a81b0d04f1c1bb1208b8c18","slug":"maha-shivaratri-heres-what-you-need-to-do-on-shivaratri","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f \u0915\u0932, 100 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0928 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u0926\u094d\u092d\u0941\u0924 \u0938\u0902\u092f\u094b\u0917, \u0907\u0938 \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a81b0d04f1c1bb1208b8c18","slug":"maha-shivaratri-heres-what-you-need-to-do-on-shivaratri","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f \u0915\u0932, 100 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0928 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u0926\u094d\u092d\u0941\u0924 \u0938\u0902\u092f\u094b\u0917, \u0907\u0938 \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a81b0d04f1c1bb1208b8c18","slug":"maha-shivaratri-heres-what-you-need-to-do-on-shivaratri","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f \u0915\u0932, 100 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0928 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u0926\u094d\u092d\u0941\u0924 \u0938\u0902\u092f\u094b\u0917, \u0907\u0938 \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a81b0d04f1c1bb1208b8c18","slug":"maha-shivaratri-heres-what-you-need-to-do-on-shivaratri","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f \u0915\u0932, 100 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0928 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u0926\u094d\u092d\u0941\u0924 \u0938\u0902\u092f\u094b\u0917, \u0907\u0938 \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a81b0d04f1c1bb1208b8c18","slug":"maha-shivaratri-heres-what-you-need-to-do-on-shivaratri","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f \u0915\u0932, 100 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0928 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u0926\u094d\u092d\u0941\u0924 \u0938\u0902\u092f\u094b\u0917, \u0907\u0938 \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a81b0d04f1c1bb1208b8c18","slug":"maha-shivaratri-heres-what-you-need-to-do-on-shivaratri","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f \u0915\u0932, 100 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0928 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u0926\u094d\u092d\u0941\u0924 \u0938\u0902\u092f\u094b\u0917, \u0907\u0938 \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.