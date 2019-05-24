शहर चुनें

जानिए 5 कारण, जिन्होंने चंडीगढ़ में 'कमल' खिलाया और किरण खेर को दोबारा संसद पहुंचाया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Fri, 24 May 2019 11:01 AM IST
किरण खेर
किरण खेर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फिल्म अभिनेत्री से राजनीति में एंट्री करने वाली किरण खेर एक बार फिर चंडीगढ़ की उम्मीद बन गई। जानिए वो पांच कारण जिन्होंने सिटी ब्यूटीफुल में लगातार दूसरी बार 'कमल' खिला दिया।
किरण खेर
किरण खेर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जश्न मनाते भाजपा कार्यकर्ता
जश्न मनाते भाजपा कार्यकर्ता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जश्न मनाते भाजपा कार्यकर्ता
जश्न मनाते भाजपा कार्यकर्ता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जश्न मनाते भाजपा कार्यकर्ता
जश्न मनाते भाजपा कार्यकर्ता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जश्न मनाते भाजपा कार्यकर्ता
जश्न मनाते भाजपा कार्यकर्ता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जश्न मनाते भाजपा कार्यकर्ता
जश्न मनाते भाजपा कार्यकर्ता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
किरण खेर
किरण खेर
किरण खेर
किरण खेर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
