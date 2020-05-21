शहर चुनें

अनोखी शादी: पुलिस नाके पर जयमाला और गुरुद्वारे में आनंद कारज, दूल्हा-दुल्हन दोनों कांस्टेबल

महेश कुमार, कपूरथला, Updated Thu, 21 May 2020 11:00 AM IST
अनोखी शादी
अनोखी शादी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस में कांस्टेबल पद पर कार्यरत युवक-युवती ने लॉकडाउन के चलते अनोखे ढंग से शादी रचाई। इस शादी की अब हर तरफ चर्चा हो रही है, देखिए तस्वीरें।
lockdown coronavirus unique marriage punjab police wedding bells

अनोखी शादी
अनोखी शादी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
