Last rites of Aircraftman Shaheed Pankaj Sangwan at Kohla village in Sonipat

नम आंखों से शहीद पंकज सांगवान को दी गई अंतिम विदाई, एएन-32 विमान में थे सवार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सोनीपत (हरियाणा) Updated Fri, 21 Jun 2019 06:54 PM IST
शहीद पंकज सांगवान को अंतिम विदाई
शहीद पंकज सांगवान को अंतिम विदाई - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
हरियाणा के सोनीपत में शहीद एयरक्राफ्टमैन पंकज सांगवान को अंतिम विदाई दी गई। पंकज सांगवान कोहला गांव के रहने वाले थे। वे भारतीय वायुसेना के लापता विमान एएन-32 में सवार थे। यह विमान असम के जोराहाट से लापता हो गया था। कई दिनों के सर्च अभियान के बाद विमान का मलबा अरुणाचल प्रदेश में मिला था।
इसके बाद वायुसेना ने ट्वीट कर विमान में सवार सभी जवानों के शहीद होने की जानकारी दी थी। ट्वीट के बाद से शहीद के परिवार और गांव में मातम पसरा हुआ था। शुक्रवार को जब शहीद को अंतिम विदाई दी जा रही थी तब हर आंख नम थी। शहीद की अंतिम यात्रा में सोनीपत के सांसद भी पहुंचे।

 

last rites aircraftman shaheed pankaj sangwan kohla village sonipat
Disclaimer

