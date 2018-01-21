Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   Last rites of 23-year-old Sepoy Mandeep Singh in Sangrur's Lehragaga

सीमा पर गोलीबारी में जवान शहीद, अंतिम संस्कार पर परिजनों ने की ये खास डिमांड

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, संगरूर(पंजाब), Updated Sun, 21 Jan 2018 09:07 PM IST
Last rites of 23-year-old Sepoy Mandeep Singh in Sangrur's Lehragaga
1 of 6
सीमा पर गोलीबारी में जवान शहीद हो गया। अंतिम संस्कार के मौके पर परिजनों ने सरकार से एक खास डिमांड की है। देखिए...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
sepoy mandeep singh sangrur lehragaga ceasefire violation pakistan in krishna ghati sector punjab martyr chandigarh news

Recommended

12th class student shivansh killed lady principal in yamunanagar
Chandigarh

लेडी प्रिंसीपल के कातिल छात्र ने बताई 'गुरु' को मारने की वजह, 7 बड़े खुलासे

21 जनवरी 2018

Basant panchami 2018 rare coincidence and auspicious time for saraswati puja
Dehradun

बसंत पंचमी 2018: इस शुभ मुहूर्त में करें मां सरस्वती का पूजन, ऐसा करने से होगा भाग्योदय

21 जनवरी 2018

anupama raag prepared song for uttar pradesh diwas.
Lucknow

यूपी दिवस के ‌लिए इस अफसर ने तैयार किया ‌थीम सांग, इनके गानों पर मल्लिका-माधुरी कर चुकी हैं परफॉर्म

21 जनवरी 2018

students do this on basant panchami 2018 for bright fortune
Dehradun

बसंत पंचमी पर छात्र इस समय करेंगे पूजा और पढ़ाई, तो मां सरस्वती से मिलेगा वरदान

21 जनवरी 2018

after facebook live jasleen commited suicide jumping into ganga
Kanpur

PHOTOS: '...न मैं उसके साथ रह पा रही हूं और न ही छोड़ पा रही हूं', FB पर अपलोड कर गंगा में कूद गई

21 जनवरी 2018

More in City & states

empty chairs in amit shah and cm yogi yuva udghosh rally at varanasi
Varanasi

शाह और योगी की सभा में कुर्सियां रह गई खाली, भरने के लिए पुलिस ने लगाया ये जुगाड़

21 जनवरी 2018

candidates can apply for up police recruitment 2018
Lucknow

कल से करें पुलिस भर्ती के लिए आवेदन, महत्वपूर्ण जानकारियों पर डालें एक नजर...

21 जनवरी 2018

Bride vidai on Harley Davidson in dehradun photos
Dehradun

हार्ले ‌डेविड्सन पर हुई दुल्हन की विदाई,पूरा शहर घुमाकर दुल्हनिया को रिशेप्शन में लेकर पहुंचा दुल्हा

21 जनवरी 2018

indian army soldier mandeep singh killed in firing on poonch
Chandigarh

LOC पर शहीद भाई की कसम खाते हुए छोटे भाई ने लिया ऐसा प्रण, सुनकर सब सन्न

21 जनवरी 2018

himachal health minister car collided with another vehicle
Shimla

तस्वीरें: एचएन पर दूसरे वाहन से टकराई स्वास्‍थ्य मंत्री विपिन परमार की गाड़ी, यहां जानिए पूरा मामला

21 जनवरी 2018

if you have a girlfriend then take helicopter ride
Kanpur

अगर अापके पास 'गर्लफ्रेंड' है ताे म‌िलेगा हेलीकॉप्टर पर राेमांस करने का माैका

21 जनवरी 2018

Shivpal Yadav can make big announcement tomorrow
Kanpur

देश के सबसे बड़े सियासी कुनबे में 'इस बसंत लिखी जाएगी नई इबारत'

21 जनवरी 2018

bsf can use use power of free hand against pakistan on border
Chandigarh

'नापाक' पाकिस्तान को अब दिया जाएगा मुंहतोड़ जवाब, BSF को मिले स्पेशल ऑर्डर

21 जनवरी 2018

many hurdle in up teacher recruitment
Lucknow

आसान नहीं 68,500 सहायक अध्यापकों की भर्ती प्रक्रिया, एक नहीं कई अड़चने, जानिए यहां...

21 जनवरी 2018

nri taljeet singh jimmy arrested in hindu leader murder case
Chandigarh

लड़की देखने को UK से आया था, हुआ कुछ ऐसा कि पहुंच गया जेल, जानिए क्यों?

21 जनवरी 2018

first indian wwe wrestler kavita dalal honoured by first ladies award
Chandigarh

सलवार सूट पहन रिंग में खली की चेली को पीटा था, अब बनी देश की 'फर्स्ट लेडीज'

21 जनवरी 2018

auspicious and holy coincidence in basant panchami 2018
Kanpur

बसंत पंचमी 2018: अद्भुत संयोग, 108 पीले फूल और ये मंत्र बदल देगा आपका जीवन

21 जनवरी 2018

president of india honoured rajasthan coolie manju, that is the story
Jaipur

कुली मंजू की ये कहानी सुनकर राष्ट्रपति भी हुए भावुक, ऐश्वर्या ने रखा कंधे पर हाथ

21 जनवरी 2018

new probleme create for ration card holders
Dehradun

राशनकार्ड धारकों के लिए खड़ी हुई नई मुसीबत, पढ़ लें नहीं तो पछताएंगे

20 जनवरी 2018

must follow tips while filling petrol on petrol pump
Chandigarh

पेट्रोल में मिलावट की शिकायत है तो 15 बातों का रखें ध्यान, नहीं होंगे परेशान

21 जनवरी 2018

MDA officers who arrived with police of 12 police stations, bulldozer on the farmers crop, photos
Meerut

PHOTOS: 12 थानों की पुलिस लेकर पहुंचे MDA अफसर, किसानों की फसल पर चला बुलडोजर

21 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.