करवा चौथ पर 27 साल बाद बन रहा 'अमर सुहाग' योग, जो फलदायी होगा, तो ऐसे पूजन करें सुहागिनें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रोहतक, Updated Mon, 14 Oct 2019 11:41 AM IST
करवा चौथ पर्व 27 साल बाद 17 अक्तूबर को अमर सुहाग योग में आ रहा है, जो फलदायी रहेगा। इसके लिए सुहागिनों को खास तरीके से पूजन करना होगा।
14 अक्टूबर 2019
