बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ae973b24f1c1b042e8b6824","slug":"jio-users-must-use-secret-codes-for-call-divert-on-another-phone","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"JIO \u092f\u0942\u091c\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0902, \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0902\u0938 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092f\u0947 2 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
JIO यूजर हैं, किसी मुश्किल में फंस जाएं तो ये 2 तरीके अपनाएं, नुकसान से बच जाएंगे
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Wed, 02 May 2018 02:20 PM IST
जियो यूज करते हैं और अचानक किसी मुश्किल में फंस गए हैं तो टेंशन न लें और ये दो तरीके अपना लें, नुकसान से बच जाएंगे आप।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5ae973b24f1c1b042e8b6824","slug":"jio-users-must-use-secret-codes-for-call-divert-on-another-phone","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"JIO \u092f\u0942\u091c\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0902, \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0902\u0938 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092f\u0947 2 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ae973b24f1c1b042e8b6824","slug":"jio-users-must-use-secret-codes-for-call-divert-on-another-phone","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"JIO \u092f\u0942\u091c\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0902, \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0902\u0938 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092f\u0947 2 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ae973b24f1c1b042e8b6824","slug":"jio-users-must-use-secret-codes-for-call-divert-on-another-phone","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"JIO \u092f\u0942\u091c\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0902, \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0902\u0938 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092f\u0947 2 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ae973b24f1c1b042e8b6824","slug":"jio-users-must-use-secret-codes-for-call-divert-on-another-phone","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"JIO \u092f\u0942\u091c\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0902, \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0902\u0938 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092f\u0947 2 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ae973b24f1c1b042e8b6824","slug":"jio-users-must-use-secret-codes-for-call-divert-on-another-phone","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"JIO \u092f\u0942\u091c\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0902, \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0902\u0938 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092f\u0947 2 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ae973b24f1c1b042e8b6824","slug":"jio-users-must-use-secret-codes-for-call-divert-on-another-phone","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"JIO \u092f\u0942\u091c\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0902, \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0902\u0938 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092f\u0947 2 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.