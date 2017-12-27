Download App
आपका शहर Close

सैलून में दुल्हन पर अपनों ने ही फेंका था एसिड, न्याय मिलकर भी नहीं मिला

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, लुधियाना(पंजाब)

Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 02:46 PM IST
injustice with harpreet, ludhiana acid attack victim

7 फेरे ​लेने के सपने संजोए वह सैलून में तैयार हो रही थी कि अपनों ने ही उस पर एसिड फेंक दिया। 4 साल बाद न्याय मिला, पर मिलकर भी नहीं मिला।

Comments

Browse By Tags

acid attack ludhiana acid attack harpreet acid attack case injustice with harpreet More ...

आज का मुद्दा

कांग्रेस नेता मनीष तिवारी ने ट्वीट कर उड़ाया पीएम मोदी का मजाक

Congress Leader Manish Tiwari pass funny comment on pm narendra modi

Most Viewed

राशिफल 2018: नए साल में इन राशियों पर मेहरबान होंगी लक्ष्मी मां, होगी धनवर्षा

in new year 2018 horoscope maa laxmi good effect on zodiac
  • बुधवार, 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

संसद परिसर में हुआ कुछ ऐसा कि आडवाणी के लिए भीड़ से बाहर आए राहुल और पकड़ लिया उनका हाथ

rahul gandhi helped lk advani to get proper place to stand on 16th anniversary of parliament attack
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

2018 में इन राशियों के लिए परेशानी खड़ी करेंगे शनिदेव, जानें आपकी राशि पर कैसा रहेगा असर

In new year 2018 horoscope shani dev bad effect on zodiac
  • बुधवार, 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

शहीद की पत्नी बोली- 'पाकिस्तान मुर्दाबाद था, मुर्दाबाद ही रहेगा, सेल्यूट टू इंडियन आर्मी'

Sepoy Pargat Singh wife interview for indian army
  • बुधवार, 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

सपना चौधरी अब एक ऐसे शख्स के साथ नजर आईं, Bigg Boss को यकीं नहीं होगा

sapna chaudhary seen with bigg boss ex-contestant Mehjabi Siddiqui
  • बुधवार, 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

शहीदी जोड़ मेला में बिक रही बुरहान वानी को हीरो बताने वाली मैगजीन, ​विवाद

magzine for sale with photo of terrorist burhan wani in shaheedi jod mela
  • बुधवार, 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!