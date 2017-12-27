बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सैलून में दुल्हन पर अपनों ने ही फेंका था एसिड, न्याय मिलकर भी नहीं मिला
Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 02:46 PM IST
7 फेरे लेने के सपने संजोए वह सैलून में तैयार हो रही थी कि अपनों ने ही उस पर एसिड फेंक दिया। 4 साल बाद न्याय मिला, पर मिलकर भी नहीं मिला।
