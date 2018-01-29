बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a6eb4494f1c1b8b268b707e","slug":"indian-premier-league-2018-barinder-sran-auctioned-by-kings-xi-punjab","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u0947\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u092e\u0948\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u091c\u094d\u091c\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094c\u0928?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डेब्यू मैच में खतरनाक रिकॉर्ड बनाया, युवी और भज्जी से ज्यादा में बिका, जानिए कौन?
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Mon, 29 Jan 2018 11:18 AM IST
अपने डेब्यू मैच में खतरे वाला रिकॉर्ड बनाया था, अब युवराज सिंह और हरभजन सिंह से ज्यादा में बिका, बना करोड़पति। जानिए कौन है वो खिलाड़ी...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a6eb4494f1c1b8b268b707e","slug":"indian-premier-league-2018-barinder-sran-auctioned-by-kings-xi-punjab","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u0947\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u092e\u0948\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u091c\u094d\u091c\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094c\u0928?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6eb4494f1c1b8b268b707e","slug":"indian-premier-league-2018-barinder-sran-auctioned-by-kings-xi-punjab","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u0947\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u092e\u0948\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u091c\u094d\u091c\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094c\u0928?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6eb4494f1c1b8b268b707e","slug":"indian-premier-league-2018-barinder-sran-auctioned-by-kings-xi-punjab","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u0947\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u092e\u0948\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u091c\u094d\u091c\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094c\u0928?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6eb4494f1c1b8b268b707e","slug":"indian-premier-league-2018-barinder-sran-auctioned-by-kings-xi-punjab","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u0947\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u092e\u0948\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u091c\u094d\u091c\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094c\u0928?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6eb4494f1c1b8b268b707e","slug":"indian-premier-league-2018-barinder-sran-auctioned-by-kings-xi-punjab","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u0947\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u092e\u0948\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u091c\u094d\u091c\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094c\u0928?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6eb4494f1c1b8b268b707e","slug":"indian-premier-league-2018-barinder-sran-auctioned-by-kings-xi-punjab","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u0947\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u092e\u0948\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u091c\u094d\u091c\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094c\u0928?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6eb4494f1c1b8b268b707e","slug":"indian-premier-league-2018-barinder-sran-auctioned-by-kings-xi-punjab","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u0947\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u092e\u0948\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u091c\u094d\u091c\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094c\u0928?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6eb4494f1c1b8b268b707e","slug":"indian-premier-league-2018-barinder-sran-auctioned-by-kings-xi-punjab","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u0947\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u092e\u0948\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u091c\u094d\u091c\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094c\u0928?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.