BSF में भर्ती होना था, पर थाम ली बंदूक, नेशनल प्लेयर के गैंगस्टर बनने की वजह जानिए
BSF में भर्ती होना था, पर थाम ली बंदूक, नेशनल प्लेयर के गैंगस्टर बनने की वजह जानिए
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Sun, 28 Jan 2018 11:10 AM IST
बीएसएफ में भर्ती होना चाहता था, पर 14 साल की उम्र में उसने थाम ली बंदूक। जानिए तीन गोल्ड मेडल जीतने वाले नेशनल प्लेयर के खूंखार गैंगस्टर बनने की वजह।
