नौ साल का प्रेम चढ़ा परवान, मलयेशिया की इली के हुए भारतीय हॉकी टीम के कप्तान मनप्रीत

अमर उजाला, जालंधर (पंजाब), Updated Wed, 16 Dec 2020 03:23 PM IST
जालंधर में हॉकी कप्तान मनप्रीत सिंह और इली सादिक विवाह बंधन में बंध गए।
जालंधर में हॉकी कप्तान मनप्रीत सिंह और इली सादिक विवाह बंधन में बंध गए। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इंडियन हॉकी टीम के कप्तान मनप्रीत सिंह बुधवार को विवाह के बंधन में बंध गए। पंजाब के जालंधर के गुरु तेग बहादुर नगर स्थित गुरुद्वारा में उन्होंने मलयेशिया की इली के साथ फेरे लिए। उनकी पत्नी इली का नाम बदलकर नवप्रीत कौर रखा गया है। 
 
city & states chandigarh punjab jalandhar indian hockey team malaysia hockey team captain इली सादिक marriage ceremony

जालंधर में हॉकी कप्तान मनप्रीत सिंह और इली सादिक विवाह बंधन में बंध गए।
जालंधर में हॉकी कप्तान मनप्रीत सिंह और इली सादिक विवाह बंधन में बंध गए।
जालंधर में हॉकी कप्तान मनप्रीत सिंह और इली सादिक विवाह बंधन में बंध गए।
जालंधर में हॉकी कप्तान मनप्रीत सिंह और इली सादिक विवाह बंधन में बंध गए।
विवाह के बाद बाहर निकलते हॉकी कप्तान मनप्रीत सिंह और इली सादिक।
विवाह के बाद बाहर निकलते हॉकी कप्तान मनप्रीत सिंह और इली सादिक।
