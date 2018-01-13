बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
हथियारों के लिए लाइसेंस बनवाने के नियमों में बदलाव, शायद ही किसी ने बताएं हों
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Sat, 13 Jan 2018 01:38 PM IST
हथियार रखने और लाइसेंस बनवाने के नियमों में बदलाव किया गया है। अब बंदूक के साथ अन्य हथियार रखने के लिए लाइसेंस लेना होगा, देखिए नए नियम।
