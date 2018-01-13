बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a59b0e14f1c1bec408b49c2","slug":"remedies-for-stomach-pain-and-acidity","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0916\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u092c\u094d\u091c \u0917\u0948\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u091b\u0941\u091f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093e \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0930\u0916\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ये नुस्खा अपनाएं और कब्ज गैस से छुटकारा पाएं, जवानी को भी कायम रखता है
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, रोहतक(हरियाणा), Updated Sat, 13 Jan 2018 12:41 PM IST
अगर आप कब्ज और गैस की समस्या से परेशान हैं तो यह नुस्खा अपनाएं। पेट की बीमारियां ठीक होंगी और जवानी भी कायम रहेगी। जानिए कैसे होगा फायदा।
