एक जगह, जहां हर रात शहीद उधम सिंह के लिए लगता है बिस्तर, बर्तन भी धोए जाते हैं
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अमृतसर(पंजाब), Updated Tue, 31 Jul 2018 10:43 AM IST
जनरल डायर को मारने वाले शहीद उधम सिंह के लिए यहां आज भी हर रात बिस्तर लगता है। हर रात खिड़की खोलकर दरवाजा बंद कर दिया जाता है, यकीं न हो तो देखिए...
