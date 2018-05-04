शहर चुनें

कानूनी पचड़े में फंसी अभिनेत्री सुरवीन चावला, जाना पड़ सकता है जेल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Fri, 04 May 2018 11:38 PM IST
अभिनेत्री सुरवीन चावला के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी का केस दर्ज किया गया है। उनके पति और भाई के खिलाफ भी मुकदमा दर्ज किया गया है। जानिए पूरा मामला
surveen chawla actress surin chawla

