शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   India's Tallest Ravana Stands in Shalimar Ground Panchkula, Dussehra 2018

देखिए! 210 फुट लंबा देश का सबसे ऊंचा रावण, 5 बार लिम्का बुक में नाम रिकॉर्ड, 12 खासियतें

अवधेश शुक्ला, अमर उजाला, पंचकूला, Updated Mon, 15 Oct 2018 11:51 AM IST
देश का सबसे ऊंचा रावण
1 of 9
तस्वीरों में देखिए, देश का सबसे ऊंचा रावण, जो बनकर खड़ा हो गया है। 210 फुट लंबे इस पुतले की 12 खासियतें हैं और देखने में इतना शानदार कि पलकें झपका नहीं पाएंगे।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
tallest ravana india's tallest ravana dussehra 2018 ravana statue tallest ravana in india
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

Gurugram murder
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम शूटआउट: आरोपी को लेकर हुआ ऐसा खुलासा, एसआईटी टीम भी चौंकी

15 अक्टूबर 2018

vivek murder case
Lucknow

विवेक हत्याकांड : सिर्फ 55 सेकेंड में ही हो गई थी पूरी वारदात, यहां देखें कैसे क्या हुआ

15 अक्टूबर 2018

Gurugram murder
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम शूटआउट: 'मैंने शैतान को मार दिया, वो मरी हुई है शैतान की मां' पढ़ें ऐसा क्यों बोला सिपाही

15 अक्टूबर 2018

Gurugram murder
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम शूटआउट: एसआईटी जांच में बड़ा खुलासा, गनर ही नहीं ये 2 लोग भी हो सकते हैं शामिल

15 अक्टूबर 2018

Karwa Chauth
Dehradun

करवाचौथ 2018: 27 अक्टूबर को सुहागिनें नहीं कर पाएंगी व्रत का उद्यापन, पीछे है यह वजह

15 अक्टूबर 2018

Gurugram murder
Chandigarh

गुरुग्राम शूटआउट: अकेले में रोता था आरोपी सिपाही, मामा ने खोले हैरान करने वाले राज

15 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Amazon

More in City & states

Gurugram murder
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम शूटआउट: चश्मदीद ने बताया आंखों देखा हाल, पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट से हुआ चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

15 अक्टूबर 2018

Gurugram murder
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम शूटआउट: इस वजह से जज की पत्नी और बेटे से परेशान था गनमैन

14 अक्टूबर 2018

Gurugram murder
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम शूटआउट: आरोपी ने डिप्रेशन नहीं इस वजह से मारी गोली, सामने आया चौंकाने वाला सच

14 अक्टूबर 2018

Gurugram murder
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम शूटआउट: सिपाही ने दोस्तों को बताया, 'हादसा हुआ है', इसके बाद किया एक और कांड

14 अक्टूबर 2018

exam
Lucknow

सिंचाई जिलेदार के लिए लिखित परीक्षा 13 नवंबर को, इम्तिहान के लिए ये लोग ही होंगे पात्र

15 अक्टूबर 2018

himani shivpuri
Dehradun

#Me Too: एक्ट्रेस हिमानी शिवपुरी ने लगाया आरोप, कहा रात को मेरे कमरे में घुस आए थे आलोक नाथ और...

15 अक्टूबर 2018

शहीद विक्रमजीत सिंह का बेटा
Chandigarh

Pics: शहीद जवान के घर जन्मा नन्हा 'विक्रमजीत', देख मां बोली कुछ ऐसा, सुनकर सब भावुक

13 अक्टूबर 2018

ramleela
Delhi NCR

रामलीलाः राजा जनक बने केंद्रीय मंत्री डॉक्टर हर्षवर्धन, अपने आप को देखकर खुद रह गए हैरान, कही ये बात

13 अक्टूबर 2018

Gurugram murder
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम शूटआउट: बीच बाजार वो मारता रहा गोली, बचाने के बजाय वीडियो बनाते रहे लोग

14 अक्टूबर 2018

मनोज कुमार की शादी
Chandigarh

मिसालः इस ओलंपियन पहलवान ने की बिना दहेज के शादी, एक मुट्ठी चावल में की थी सगाई

13 अक्टूबर 2018

सेक्युलर मोर्चा का रोड शो।
Agra

सेक्युलर मोर्चा का पहला शक्ति प्रदर्शन, शिवपाल के साथ पुत्र ने भी दिखाई ताकत

14 अक्टूबर 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

लहरों के साथ करनी है मस्ती तो चले आइए बनारस, वाटर और एयर एडवेंचर स्पोर्ट्स का हुआ शुभारंभ

15 अक्टूबर 2018

train derailed
Lucknow

रायबरेली में सुबह-सुबह हुआ बड़ा रेल हादसा, देखें तस्वीरें

10 अक्टूबर 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

छात्र संघ चुनाव मतदान के दौरान यकीनन आपने नहीं देखा होगा ऐसा नजारा, देखें तस्वीरें

15 अक्टूबर 2018

मेरठ न्यूज
Meerut

इस बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री संग सेल्फी लेने को टूट पड़े नौजवान, देखें अदाकारा की खूबसूरत तस्वीरें

14 अक्टूबर 2018

एम्स के शौचालय में रखी शराब की बोतल
Dehradun

एम्स के शौचालय बने मयखाना, यकीन नहीं हो रहा तो तस्वीरें देख लीजिए...

15 अक्टूबर 2018

देश का सबसे ऊंचा रावण
देश का सबसे ऊंचा रावण
देश का सबसे ऊंचा रावण
देश का सबसे ऊंचा रावण
देश का सबसे ऊंचा रावण
देश का सबसे ऊंचा रावण
देश का सबसे ऊंचा रावण
देश का सबसे ऊंचा रावण
देश का सबसे ऊंचा रावण
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.