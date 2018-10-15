बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5bc4302fbdec2269b16984aa","slug":"india-s-tallest-ravana-stands-in-shalimar-ground-panchkula-dussehra-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f! 210 \u092b\u0941\u091f \u0932\u0902\u092c\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u090a\u0902\u091a\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0935\u0923, 5 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0932\u093f\u092e\u094d\u0915\u093e \u092c\u0941\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921, 12 \u0916\u093e\u0938\u093f\u092f\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
देखिए! 210 फुट लंबा देश का सबसे ऊंचा रावण, 5 बार लिम्का बुक में नाम रिकॉर्ड, 12 खासियतें
अवधेश शुक्ला, अमर उजाला, पंचकूला, Updated Mon, 15 Oct 2018 11:51 AM IST
तस्वीरों में देखिए, देश का सबसे ऊंचा रावण, जो बनकर खड़ा हो गया है। 210 फुट लंबे इस पुतले की 12 खासियतें हैं और देखने में इतना शानदार कि पलकें झपका नहीं पाएंगे।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
विज्ञापन
Recommended
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5bc4302fbdec2269b16984aa","slug":"india-s-tallest-ravana-stands-in-shalimar-ground-panchkula-dussehra-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f! 210 \u092b\u0941\u091f \u0932\u0902\u092c\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u090a\u0902\u091a\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0935\u0923, 5 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0932\u093f\u092e\u094d\u0915\u093e \u092c\u0941\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921, 12 \u0916\u093e\u0938\u093f\u092f\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bc4302fbdec2269b16984aa","slug":"india-s-tallest-ravana-stands-in-shalimar-ground-panchkula-dussehra-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f! 210 \u092b\u0941\u091f \u0932\u0902\u092c\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u090a\u0902\u091a\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0935\u0923, 5 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0932\u093f\u092e\u094d\u0915\u093e \u092c\u0941\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921, 12 \u0916\u093e\u0938\u093f\u092f\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bc4302fbdec2269b16984aa","slug":"india-s-tallest-ravana-stands-in-shalimar-ground-panchkula-dussehra-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f! 210 \u092b\u0941\u091f \u0932\u0902\u092c\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u090a\u0902\u091a\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0935\u0923, 5 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0932\u093f\u092e\u094d\u0915\u093e \u092c\u0941\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921, 12 \u0916\u093e\u0938\u093f\u092f\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bc4302fbdec2269b16984aa","slug":"india-s-tallest-ravana-stands-in-shalimar-ground-panchkula-dussehra-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f! 210 \u092b\u0941\u091f \u0932\u0902\u092c\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u090a\u0902\u091a\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0935\u0923, 5 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0932\u093f\u092e\u094d\u0915\u093e \u092c\u0941\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921, 12 \u0916\u093e\u0938\u093f\u092f\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bc4302fbdec2269b16984aa","slug":"india-s-tallest-ravana-stands-in-shalimar-ground-panchkula-dussehra-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f! 210 \u092b\u0941\u091f \u0932\u0902\u092c\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u090a\u0902\u091a\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0935\u0923, 5 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0932\u093f\u092e\u094d\u0915\u093e \u092c\u0941\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921, 12 \u0916\u093e\u0938\u093f\u092f\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bc4302fbdec2269b16984aa","slug":"india-s-tallest-ravana-stands-in-shalimar-ground-panchkula-dussehra-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f! 210 \u092b\u0941\u091f \u0932\u0902\u092c\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u090a\u0902\u091a\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0935\u0923, 5 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0932\u093f\u092e\u094d\u0915\u093e \u092c\u0941\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921, 12 \u0916\u093e\u0938\u093f\u092f\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bc4302fbdec2269b16984aa","slug":"india-s-tallest-ravana-stands-in-shalimar-ground-panchkula-dussehra-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f! 210 \u092b\u0941\u091f \u0932\u0902\u092c\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u090a\u0902\u091a\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0935\u0923, 5 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0932\u093f\u092e\u094d\u0915\u093e \u092c\u0941\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921, 12 \u0916\u093e\u0938\u093f\u092f\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bc4302fbdec2269b16984aa","slug":"india-s-tallest-ravana-stands-in-shalimar-ground-panchkula-dussehra-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f! 210 \u092b\u0941\u091f \u0932\u0902\u092c\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u090a\u0902\u091a\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0935\u0923, 5 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0932\u093f\u092e\u094d\u0915\u093e \u092c\u0941\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921, 12 \u0916\u093e\u0938\u093f\u092f\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bc4302fbdec2269b16984aa","slug":"india-s-tallest-ravana-stands-in-shalimar-ground-panchkula-dussehra-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f! 210 \u092b\u0941\u091f \u0932\u0902\u092c\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u090a\u0902\u091a\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0935\u0923, 5 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0932\u093f\u092e\u094d\u0915\u093e \u092c\u0941\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921, 12 \u0916\u093e\u0938\u093f\u092f\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विज्ञापन
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.