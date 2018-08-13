शहर चुनें

देखिए देश का आखिरी रेलवे स्टेशन, जहां शहीदों की याद में साल में सिर्फ दो बार चलती है ट्रेन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Mon, 13 Aug 2018 02:05 PM IST
हुसैनीवाला बॉर्डर
1 of 7
72वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस के मौके पर देखिए भारत का आखिरी रेलवे स्टेशन, जहां साल में केवल दो दिन आजादी की लड़ाई में देश पर कुर्बान होने वालों के लिए ट्रेन चलती है।
स्वतंत्रता दिवस स्वतंत्रता दिवस 2018 independence day independence day 2018 15 august

