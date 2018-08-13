बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b71420e42c792211e64e99c","slug":"independence-day-last-railway-station-of-india-hussainiwala-border","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u0930\u0947\u0932\u0935\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0936\u0928, \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u093e\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b \u0926\u094b \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u091a\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
देखिए देश का आखिरी रेलवे स्टेशन, जहां शहीदों की याद में साल में सिर्फ दो बार चलती है ट्रेन
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Mon, 13 Aug 2018 02:05 PM IST
72वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस के मौके पर देखिए भारत का आखिरी रेलवे स्टेशन, जहां साल में केवल दो दिन आजादी की लड़ाई में देश पर कुर्बान होने वालों के लिए ट्रेन चलती है।
