{"_id":"5aacb40f4f1c1b8f778b5f7f","slug":"haryana-government-ordered-death-sentence-for-rape-and-gangrape","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u092a \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0930\u0947\u092a \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u091c\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e, \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रेप और गैंगरेप करने की सजा पर सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, कोई नहीं बताएगा, यहां जानिए
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Sat, 17 Mar 2018 11:53 AM IST
रेप और गैंगरेप करने की सजा को लेकर बीजेपी सरकार ने बड़ा ही ऐतिहासिक फैसला लिया है। कोई नहीं बताएगा इसके बारे में, यहां जानिए।
