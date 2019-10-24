शहर चुनें

हरियाणा विस चुनावः 90 सीटें, यहां क्लिक करके जानिए किस सीट से किसको मिली जीत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Thu, 24 Oct 2019 01:02 PM IST
Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Winners Biography and Political Career
haryana Assembly elections - फोटो : अमर उजाला
12:56 PM, 24-Oct-2019
बाढ़डा विधानसभा सीट पर इस बार देवीलाल और बंसीलाल के परिवार से प्रत्याशी आमने-सामने थे। जजपा ने जहां नैना चौटाला को बाढ़डा से मैदान में उतारा था तो वहीं कांग्रेस ने बंसीलाल के बेटे एवं बीसीसीआई के पूर्व चेयरमैन रणबीर सिंह महेंद्रा पर दांव खेला था। इस सीट से नैना चौटाला ने शानदार जीत दर्ज की। नैना चौटाला डा. अजय चौटाला की पत्नी हैं और जेजेपी सुप्रीमो दुष्यंत चौटाला की मां हैं। बता दें कि इससे पहले नैना चौटाला सिरसा की डबवाली से विधायक रह चुकी हैं।


 
10:09 AM, 24-Oct-2019
हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनाव 2019 के चुनाव परिणाम सामने आ गए हैं। यहां क्लिक करके जान सकते हैं कि किस सीट से कौन जीता और उसके बारे में अन्य जानकारियां...
हरियाणा में किसकी सरकार
Haryana

हरियाणा के नतीजों ने सियासी पंडितों को चौंकाया, दुष्यंत चौटाला के हाथ लगी सत्ता की चाबी

हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनाव में अब तक के रुझानों में किसी को बहुमत मिलता नहीं दिख रहा है। यहां दुष्यंत चौटाला की जजपा किंगमेकर साबित होती नजर आ रही है।

24 अक्टूबर 2019

