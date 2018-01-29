बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a6ea02f4f1c1b462c8b4c19","slug":"gangster-vicky-gounder-was-ready-to-do-work-for-pakistan-agency-isi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930 \u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0940 \u0917\u094c\u0902\u0921\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0909\u0921\u093c \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एनकाउंटर न होता तो क्या करने वाला था गैंगस्टर विक्की गौंडर, जानकर उड़ जाएंगे होश
भारत भूषण मित्तल/अमर उजाला, बठिंडा, Updated Mon, 29 Jan 2018 09:49 AM IST
अगर एनकाउंटर न होता तो गैंगस्टर विक्की गौंडर क्या करता या वह क्या करने वाला था, जानकर पैरों तले से जमीन खिसक जाएगी।
