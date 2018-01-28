अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   Indian Premier League 2018 Shubman Gill auctioned by kolkata knight riders

IPL: किंग खान ने इस खिलाड़ी को बना दिया करोड़पति, विराट कोहली भी हैं कायल

संजीव पंगोत्रा/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Sun, 28 Jan 2018 06:01 PM IST
Indian Premier League 2018 Shubman Gill auctioned by kolkata knight riders
1 of 8
19 साल की उम्र में इस क्रिकेटर ने इतनी शानदार बल्लेबाजी की कि विराट कोहली फिदा हो गए। अब किंग खान ने इन्हें करोड़पति बना दिया है, जानिए कौन?
अगली स्लाइड देखें
ipl 2018 indian premier league‬ ipl auction shubman gill kolkata knight riders

Recommended

gangster vicky gounder funeral, killed in police encounter
Chandigarh

मां और बहनों ने सेहरा सजाया, तब चली विक्की गौंडर की शवयात्रा, देखिए तस्वीरें

28 जनवरी 2018

unique temple, shri baba lalu jasrai ji temple in amritsar
Chandigarh

यकीन मानिए, इस मंदिर में मन्नत मांगने पर जरूर पूरी होगी संतान प्राप्ति की इच्छा

28 जनवरी 2018

traffic police may suspend driving licence for three months
Chandigarh

ये गलती करेंगे तो रद्द हो जाएगा ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस, फिर कभी बनवा नहीं पाएंगे

28 जनवरी 2018

new condition to get government job in haryana
Chandigarh

सरकारी नौकरी चाहिए तो अब पूरी करनी होगी ये शर्त, पढ़ लें नहीं तो पछताएंगे

28 जनवरी 2018

longest cave found in dehradun
Dehradun

देहरादून में मिली 'पाताल' तक जाने वाली गुफा, अंदर शिवलिंग का भंडार

28 जनवरी 2018

martyrs skelten found from kalianwala khu in ajnala sector amritsar
Chandigarh

Photos: कुंए की खुदाई चल रही थी, निकलने लगी ऐसी चीजें, देखकर उड़ गए होश

28 जनवरी 2018

More in City & states

CM said these big things in startup master class organized at IIT Kanpur,
Kanpur

सीएम योगी की 10 बेबाक बातें- प्रदेश के सभी युवाओं को सरकारी नौकरी नहीं दे सकते, और ये भी...

28 जनवरी 2018

gangster vicky gounder encounter
Chandigarh

इस दोस्त की गद्दारी ने करवाया विक्की गौंडर का एनकाउंटर, 10 बड़े खुलासे

28 जनवरी 2018

bad effect of chandra grahan 2018 sutak
Dehradun

चंद्र ग्रहण 2018: इस समय लगेगा सूतक, कतई न करें ये काम

28 जनवरी 2018

money fraud via hacking email id
Chandigarh

किसी को भूलकर भी न बताएं अपनी ईमेल आईडी, वरना खाते में रखा पैसा गंवा देंगे

28 जनवरी 2018

gangster vicky gounder killed in encounter
Chandigarh

BSF में भर्ती होना था, पर थाम ली बंदूक, नेशनल प्लेयर के गैंगस्टर बनने की वजह जानिए

28 जनवरी 2018

Forcibly raped in a hut in banda
Kanpur

32 साल की युवती को तमंचे के बल पर झोपड़ी में ले गया, अस्मत लूटने के बाद...

28 जनवरी 2018

lord shiva and parvati marriage witness found
Dehradun

मिल गई वो जगह जहां है शिव-पार्वती के विवाह की गवाह अखंड ज्योति, तस्वीरें...

28 जनवरी 2018

indian army recruitment rule changed
Chandigarh

भारतीय सेना में भर्ती का एक और नियम बदला गया, अब ऐसे होगी भर्ती देखिए

28 जनवरी 2018

truth of Ek Hathiya Deval Temple in Uttarakhand
Dehradun

भगवान शिव के इस मंदिर में पूजा करने से डरते हैं लोग, जानिए इसका सच

28 जनवरी 2018

good news will get soon because of sum of these planets
Dehradun

मिलेगी जल्द खुशखबरी, इन ग्रहों के योग और संयोग से, जानिए क्या पड़ेंगे प्रभाव

28 जनवरी 2018

up police firing without knowing uttarakhand police
Dehradun

योगी राज में UP पुलिस हुई 'मनमौजी', उत्तराखंड में घुसी और सरेआम कर दी फायरिंग

28 जनवरी 2018

CM Yogi Adityanath told about the right use of technology
Kanpur

एक ही तकनीक का किम जोंग जैसे शासक और पीएम मोदी ऐसे करते हैं अलग-अलग प्रयोग- सीएम योगी

28 जनवरी 2018

IPL 2018 Auction second day pawan negi got good price
Dehradun

IPL 2018 Auction: नीलामी के दूसरे दिन उत्तराखंड के एक और बेटे पर हुई धनवर्षा, बना करोड़पति

28 जनवरी 2018

rahul gandhi helped lk advani to get proper place to stand on 16th anniversary of parliament attack
Delhi NCR

संसद परिसर में हुआ कुछ ऐसा कि आडवाणी के लिए भीड़ से बाहर आए राहुल और पकड़ लिया उनका हाथ

22 जनवरी 2018

zodiac alert in 2018 first lunar eclipse
Dehradun

तीन दिन बाद लगेगा खग्रास चंद्रग्रहण, इन राशि जातकों को रहना होगा सतर्क

28 जनवरी 2018

Indian Premier League 2018 Kamlesh Nagarkoti story
Dehradun

18 की उम्र में सबसे महंगा खिलाड़ी बना यह क्रिकेटर, किंग खान ने बना दिया करोड़पति

28 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.