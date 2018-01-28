बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a6db91e4f1c1b86268b6cb8","slug":"indian-premier-league-2018-shubman-gill-auctioned-by-kolkata-knight-riders","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"IPL: \u0915\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u092a\u0924\u093f, \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u092f\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
IPL: किंग खान ने इस खिलाड़ी को बना दिया करोड़पति, विराट कोहली भी हैं कायल
संजीव पंगोत्रा/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Sun, 28 Jan 2018 06:01 PM IST
19 साल की उम्र में इस क्रिकेटर ने इतनी शानदार बल्लेबाजी की कि विराट कोहली फिदा हो गए। अब किंग खान ने इन्हें करोड़पति बना दिया है, जानिए कौन?
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a6db91e4f1c1b86268b6cb8","slug":"indian-premier-league-2018-shubman-gill-auctioned-by-kolkata-knight-riders","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"IPL: \u0915\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u092a\u0924\u093f, \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u092f\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6db91e4f1c1b86268b6cb8","slug":"indian-premier-league-2018-shubman-gill-auctioned-by-kolkata-knight-riders","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"IPL: \u0915\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u092a\u0924\u093f, \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u092f\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6db91e4f1c1b86268b6cb8","slug":"indian-premier-league-2018-shubman-gill-auctioned-by-kolkata-knight-riders","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"IPL: \u0915\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u092a\u0924\u093f, \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u092f\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6db91e4f1c1b86268b6cb8","slug":"indian-premier-league-2018-shubman-gill-auctioned-by-kolkata-knight-riders","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"IPL: \u0915\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u092a\u0924\u093f, \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u092f\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6db91e4f1c1b86268b6cb8","slug":"indian-premier-league-2018-shubman-gill-auctioned-by-kolkata-knight-riders","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"IPL: \u0915\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u092a\u0924\u093f, \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u092f\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6db91e4f1c1b86268b6cb8","slug":"indian-premier-league-2018-shubman-gill-auctioned-by-kolkata-knight-riders","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"IPL: \u0915\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u092a\u0924\u093f, \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u092f\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6db91e4f1c1b86268b6cb8","slug":"indian-premier-league-2018-shubman-gill-auctioned-by-kolkata-knight-riders","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"IPL: \u0915\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u092a\u0924\u093f, \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u092f\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6db91e4f1c1b86268b6cb8","slug":"indian-premier-league-2018-shubman-gill-auctioned-by-kolkata-knight-riders","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"IPL: \u0915\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u092a\u0924\u093f, \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u092f\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.