बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a6ed8024f1c1b7c268b6f5a","slug":"gangster-vicky-gounder-encounter-by-punjab-police","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u0917\u094b\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0916 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924, \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u092b\u0942\u091f-\u092b\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0908 \u092c\u0939\u0928\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Pics: बेटे का सिर गोद में रख मां ने कही ऐसी बात, सुनकर फूट-फूट कर रोई बहनें
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, सरावां बोदला (मुक्तसर), Updated Mon, 29 Jan 2018 01:49 PM IST
अंतिम विदाई देने से पहले मां ने बेटे का सिर गोद में रखकर ऐसी बात कही, सुनकर बहनें फूट-फूट कर रोईं। मौके पर मौजूद लोग भी रोने लगे, जानिए क्या कहा...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a6ed8024f1c1b7c268b6f5a","slug":"gangster-vicky-gounder-encounter-by-punjab-police","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u0917\u094b\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0916 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924, \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u092b\u0942\u091f-\u092b\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0908 \u092c\u0939\u0928\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6ed8024f1c1b7c268b6f5a","slug":"gangster-vicky-gounder-encounter-by-punjab-police","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u0917\u094b\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0916 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924, \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u092b\u0942\u091f-\u092b\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0908 \u092c\u0939\u0928\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6ed8024f1c1b7c268b6f5a","slug":"gangster-vicky-gounder-encounter-by-punjab-police","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u0917\u094b\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0916 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924, \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u092b\u0942\u091f-\u092b\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0908 \u092c\u0939\u0928\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6ed8024f1c1b7c268b6f5a","slug":"gangster-vicky-gounder-encounter-by-punjab-police","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u0917\u094b\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0916 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924, \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u092b\u0942\u091f-\u092b\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0908 \u092c\u0939\u0928\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6ed8024f1c1b7c268b6f5a","slug":"gangster-vicky-gounder-encounter-by-punjab-police","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u0917\u094b\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0916 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924, \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u092b\u0942\u091f-\u092b\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0908 \u092c\u0939\u0928\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6ed8024f1c1b7c268b6f5a","slug":"gangster-vicky-gounder-encounter-by-punjab-police","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u0917\u094b\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0916 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924, \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u092b\u0942\u091f-\u092b\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0908 \u092c\u0939\u0928\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.