देखिए एक प्रतिमा, जिसमें 20 गणेश सटे हुए हैं एक दूजे से, श्रीनगर से लेकर दुबई तक 'बप्पा' की गूंज

{"_id":"5d6ca8c78ebc3e93a629907d","slug":"ganesh-chaturthi-2019-celebration-in-all-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u090f\u0915 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093f\u092e\u093e, \u091c\u093f\u0938\u092e\u0947\u0902 20 \u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936 \u0938\u091f\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u0926\u0942\u091c\u0947 \u0938\u0947, \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0928\u0917\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0908 \u0924\u0915 '\u092c\u092a\u094d\u092a\u093e' \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गणपति बप्पा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d6ca8c78ebc3e93a629907d","slug":"ganesh-chaturthi-2019-celebration-in-all-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u090f\u0915 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093f\u092e\u093e, \u091c\u093f\u0938\u092e\u0947\u0902 20 \u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936 \u0938\u091f\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u0926\u0942\u091c\u0947 \u0938\u0947, \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0928\u0917\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0908 \u0924\u0915 '\u092c\u092a\u094d\u092a\u093e' \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गणपति बप्पा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d6ca8c78ebc3e93a629907d","slug":"ganesh-chaturthi-2019-celebration-in-all-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u090f\u0915 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093f\u092e\u093e, \u091c\u093f\u0938\u092e\u0947\u0902 20 \u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936 \u0938\u091f\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u0926\u0942\u091c\u0947 \u0938\u0947, \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0928\u0917\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0908 \u0924\u0915 '\u092c\u092a\u094d\u092a\u093e' \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गणपति बप्पा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d6ca8c78ebc3e93a629907d","slug":"ganesh-chaturthi-2019-celebration-in-all-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u090f\u0915 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093f\u092e\u093e, \u091c\u093f\u0938\u092e\u0947\u0902 20 \u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936 \u0938\u091f\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u0926\u0942\u091c\u0947 \u0938\u0947, \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0928\u0917\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0908 \u0924\u0915 '\u092c\u092a\u094d\u092a\u093e' \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गणपति बप्पा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला