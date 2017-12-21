बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ये 4 टेस्ट कीजिए और मिनटों में जानिए, आपका चावल असली है या नकली
Updated Thu, 21 Dec 2017 12:01 PM IST
आजकल मार्केट में नकली चावलों ने लोगों को परेशान कर रखा है। ऐसे में हम आपको बता रहे हैं 4 टेस्ट, जिन्हें करके आप जान सकते हैं कि चावल नकली तो नहीं।
