
बाप की मौत, मां छोड़कर चली गई 4 बच्चियां भूख से बेहाल और बीमार...देख नहीं पाओगे तस्वीरें

निरंजन राणा, यमुनानगर(हरियाणा), Updated Wed, 12 Sep 2018 11:50 AM IST
चार बच्चियां, जिन्हें रेस्क्यू किया गया
1 of 7
बाप की मौत के बाद मां भी छोड़कर चली गई, 4 बच्चियां भूख से बेहाल, बीमारी और गंदगी के साथ लाचारी का जीवन जी रही थीं, तस्वीरें देखकर आपका दिल दहल जाएगा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
चार बच्चियां, जिन्हें रेस्क्यू किया गया
