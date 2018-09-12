बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b98af38867a557f5742d60f","slug":"four-girl-child-rescued-by-child-helpline-team-in-yamunanagar-of-haryana","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u092a \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u0932\u0940 \u0917\u0908 4 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u092d\u0942\u0916 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u093e\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930...\u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0913\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बाप की मौत, मां छोड़कर चली गई 4 बच्चियां भूख से बेहाल और बीमार...देख नहीं पाओगे तस्वीरें
निरंजन राणा, यमुनानगर(हरियाणा), Updated Wed, 12 Sep 2018 11:50 AM IST
बाप की मौत के बाद मां भी छोड़कर चली गई, 4 बच्चियां भूख से बेहाल, बीमारी और गंदगी के साथ लाचारी का जीवन जी रही थीं, तस्वीरें देखकर आपका दिल दहल जाएगा।
