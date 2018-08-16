शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   Formar Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee Last Political Speech in Amritsar, Punjab

अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी ने इस जगह पर दिया था आखिरी सियासी भाषण, पढ़ें क्या बोले थे...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Thu, 16 Aug 2018 09:06 PM IST
Atal Bihari Vajpayee
1 of 6
पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी ने 2007 में अपना आखिरी सियासी भाषण दिया था, जानना चाहेंगे कहां पर और क्या बोले थे वे। यहां क्लिक करके पढ़ें उनकी स्पीच....
atal bihari vajpayee atal bihar vajpayee passes away atal bihari vajpayee last speech bjp

