तस्वीरें: एक साल जलीं 5 दोस्तों की चिताएं, देखकर मां-बहनें बेसुध...हादसे की असलियत आई सामने
सुशील सिंगला, अमर उजाला, टोहाना(फतेहाबाद), Updated Mon, 02 Jul 2018 12:21 PM IST
सात दोस्त निकले थे, 5 को मौत आ गई। पांचों की चिताएं भी एक साथ जलीं तो शमशान घाट में चीख पुकार मच गई। मां बाप बहनें रो-रोकर बेसुध हुए जा रहे थे। माहौल इतना गमगीन था कि हर किसी की आंख नम हो गई। पूरे गांव में सन्नाटा पसरा था, किसी के घर में चूल्हा नहीं जला।
