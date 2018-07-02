शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   five best friends killed in road accident, funeral at fatehabad village

तस्वीरें: एक साल जलीं 5 दोस्तों की चिताएं, देखकर मां-बहनें बेसुध...हादसे की असलियत आई सामने

सुशील सिंगला, अमर उजाला, टोहाना(फतेहाबाद), Updated Mon, 02 Jul 2018 12:21 PM IST
फतेहाबाद में सड़क हादसा
1 of 8
सात दोस्त निकले थे, 5 को मौत आ गई। पांचों की चिताएं भी एक साथ जलीं तो शमशान घाट में चीख पुकार मच गई। मां बाप बहनें रो-रोकर बेसुध हुए जा रहे थे। माहौल इतना गमगीन था कि हर किसी की आंख नम हो गई। पूरे गांव में सन्नाटा पसरा था, किसी के घर में चूल्हा नहीं जला।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
road accident car accident

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

सपना चौधरी
Bollywood

सपना चौधरी के इस नए डांस वीडियो ने सोशल मीडिया पर लगाई आग, देखना है तो क्लिक करें

2 जुलाई 2018

budget
Chandigarh

एक जुलाई से बदल गया बहुत कुछ, ये रहे 8 नए नियम शायद किसी ने बताए हों, यहां जानिए

2 जुलाई 2018

बठिंडा हैरी हत्याकांड
Chandigarh

ये है वो मां, जिसने अपने 'जिगर के टुकड़े' को 14 बार किरच से गोदा...शादी के 4 साल बाद हुआ था

2 जुलाई 2018

11 deadbodies
Delhi NCR

बुराड़ी केस: दिसंबर में थी प्रियंका की शादी, पुलिस के सामने आया हैरान करने वाला सच

2 जुलाई 2018

भारतीय दूल्हा
Chandigarh

तस्वीरें: बारात निकलने से पहले एनआरआई दूल्हे पर टूट पड़ा ऐसा कहर, नहीं ले सका सात फेरे

2 जुलाई 2018

डेमो
Lucknow

रेलवे नौ जुलाई से चलाएगा ये ट्रेन, यहां देखें टाइमिंग व स्टॉपेज

2 जुलाई 2018

More in City & states

11 deadbodies
Delhi NCR

बुराड़ी केस: पुलिस ऐसे सुलझाएगी 11 शवों की गुत्थी, गले पर फंदे के आकार की नाप खोलेगा राज

2 जुलाई 2018

11 deadbody
Delhi NCR

बुराड़ी केस: 11 लोगों की मौत के मामले में नया खुलासा, रजिस्टर की हैंडराइटिंग देख चौंक गई पुलिस

2 जुलाई 2018

लखनऊ में बारिश
Lucknow

बरसे बदरा, मौसम हुआ खुशगवार, मौसम विज्ञानियों ने बताया आगे कैसा रहेगा हाल

2 जुलाई 2018

बालीवुड अदाकारा उर्वशी रौतेला
Agra

PHOTOS : बॉलीवुड अदाकारा उर्वशी रौतेला ने देखा ताजमहल, कुछ इस अंदाज में दिए पोज

2 जुलाई 2018

burari death case
Delhi NCR

1 घर 11 मौतेंः क्या है दीवार में गड़े उन ग्यारह पाइप का राज, मौत से ये है इनका कनेक्शन

2 जुलाई 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

मौसम विभाग की चेतावनी: यूपी में तीन दिनों तक बारिश का कहर झेलने को रहिए तैयार

2 जुलाई 2018

11 deadbodies
Delhi NCR

बुराड़ी में 11 लोगों की मौत: ललित को आखिरी बार कुत्ता घुमाते हुए पड़ोसियों ने देखा, यह रहा घटनाक्रम

2 जुलाई 2018

accident in dhumakot
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: मौत का 'सफर' और गहरी खाई में जा गिरी बस, तस्वीरों में देखें लोगों को ऐसे आई मौत

1 जुलाई 2018

सुरभि गुप्ता
Chandigarh

मुंबई प्लेन क्रैशः सुरभि को पहले ही हो गया था खतरे का अहसास, मौत से पहले पिता से बोलीं थी ये बातें

2 जुलाई 2018

mackbeth
Varanasi

कबीर के आंगन में उतरी शेक्सपियर की नाट्य कृति 'मैकबेथ', कला और साहित्य प्रेमियों का जीता दिल

2 जुलाई 2018

double decker train
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-लखनऊ के रेल यात्रियों को बड़ी राहत, डबल डेकर ट्रेन को लेकर रेलवे का बड़ा फैसला

1 जुलाई 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

ब्लाउज में बटन की जगह लग गया हुक तो मच गया बवाल, जमकर हुआ पथराव

1 जुलाई 2018

लड़की ने की सुसाइड
Chandigarh

17 दिन बाद बर्थडे था...खुद को गोली मारने से पहले बेटी ने लिखा ऐसा सुसाइड नोट, बाप के होश उड़े

2 जुलाई 2018

burari 11 people dead body found in suspicious condition delhi police investigating case this angle
Delhi NCR

बुराड़ी मामला: एक साथ 11 मौत की गुत्थी सुलझाने में लगी पुलिस, इन 10 सवालों के नहीं मिल रहे जवाब

2 जुलाई 2018

Varnika Kundu
Chandigarh

विकास बराला को जेल भेजने वाली वर्णिका कुंडू ने ताक पर रखे नियम, कर दी ऐसी हरकत...फंस गई

2 जुलाई 2018

अखिलेश यादव
Lucknow

सपाइयों ने धूमधाम से मनाया अखिलेश यादव का जन्मदिन, जश्न में बड़े नेता हुए शामिल, तस्वीरें

2 जुलाई 2018

फतेहाबाद में सड़क हादसा
फतेहाबाद में सड़क हादसा
फतेहाबाद में सड़क हादसा
फतेहाबाद में सड़क हादसा
फतेहाबाद में सड़क हादसा
फतेहाबाद में सड़क हादसा
फतेहाबाद में सड़क हादसा
फतेहाबाद में सड़क हादसा

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.