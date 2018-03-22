बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ab3749d4f1c1ba6768b6f41","slug":"e-way-bill-will-be-must-from-1-april-in-haryana","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0917\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0908 \u0935\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0932, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u091d\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एक अप्रैल से लागू होगा ई वे बिल, यहां समझिए क्या है और क्या होंगे इसके फायदे
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, रोहतक(हरियाणा), Updated Thu, 22 Mar 2018 02:52 PM IST
माल को एक स्थान से दूसरे स्थान तक पहुंचाने के लिए एक अप्रैल से ई-वे बिल अनिवार्य हो गया है। समझिए क्या है ये और क्या हैं फायदे।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5ab3749d4f1c1ba6768b6f41","slug":"e-way-bill-will-be-must-from-1-april-in-haryana","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0917\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0908 \u0935\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0932, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u091d\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ab3749d4f1c1ba6768b6f41","slug":"e-way-bill-will-be-must-from-1-april-in-haryana","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0917\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0908 \u0935\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0932, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u091d\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ab3749d4f1c1ba6768b6f41","slug":"e-way-bill-will-be-must-from-1-april-in-haryana","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0917\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0908 \u0935\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0932, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u091d\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ab3749d4f1c1ba6768b6f41","slug":"e-way-bill-will-be-must-from-1-april-in-haryana","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0917\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0908 \u0935\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0932, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u091d\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ab3749d4f1c1ba6768b6f41","slug":"e-way-bill-will-be-must-from-1-april-in-haryana","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0917\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0908 \u0935\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0932, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u091d\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ab3749d4f1c1ba6768b6f41","slug":"e-way-bill-will-be-must-from-1-april-in-haryana","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0917\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0908 \u0935\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0932, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u091d\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ab3749d4f1c1ba6768b6f41","slug":"e-way-bill-will-be-must-from-1-april-in-haryana","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0917\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0908 \u0935\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0932, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u091d\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ab3749d4f1c1ba6768b6f41","slug":"e-way-bill-will-be-must-from-1-april-in-haryana","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0917\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0908 \u0935\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0932, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u091d\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ab3749d4f1c1ba6768b6f41","slug":"e-way-bill-will-be-must-from-1-april-in-haryana","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0917\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0908 \u0935\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0932, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u091d\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ab3749d4f1c1ba6768b6f41","slug":"e-way-bill-will-be-must-from-1-april-in-haryana","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0917\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0908 \u0935\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0932, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u091d\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ab3749d4f1c1ba6768b6f41","slug":"e-way-bill-will-be-must-from-1-april-in-haryana","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0917\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0908 \u0935\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0932, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u091d\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ab3749d4f1c1ba6768b6f41","slug":"e-way-bill-will-be-must-from-1-april-in-haryana","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0917\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0908 \u0935\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0932, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u091d\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.