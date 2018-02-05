बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a7830104f1c1bc83b8b503d","slug":"drunk-police-man-beaten-up-on-road-in-hisar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u093f \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u093f\u091f\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091f\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कुछ ऐसा हुआ कि पुलिसवाले को जमीन पर लिटाकर चप्पलों से पीटने लगे लोग, देखिए
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, हिसार(हरियाणा), Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 03:57 PM IST
पुलिसवाले को सरेआम जमीन पर लिटाकर लोगों ने चप्पलों से पीटना शुरू कर दिया। इसकी वजह पता चलते ही और भी लोग आकर उसे पीटने लगे, देखिए तस्वीरें।
