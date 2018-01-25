बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a698e154f1c1b8f268b643b","slug":"dera-sacha-sauda-highcourt-rejects-petition-for-ram-rahim-satsang-from-jail","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930, \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e \u0932\u0917\u0947\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
राम रहीम के करोड़ों चाहने वालों के लिए बुरी खबर, बाबा को भी झटका लगेगा
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Thu, 25 Jan 2018 02:02 PM IST
डेरा सच्चा सौदा प्रमुख राम रहीम के करोड़ों समर्थकों के लिए बुरी खबर है। इससे जेल में सजा काट रहे बाबा को भी झटका लगेगा, जानिए क्या मामला है।
